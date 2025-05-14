Grow a Garden Turtle: How to hatch and trait

Grow a Garden recently rolled out a huge update featuring pets that you can hatch from different eggs. These pets offer unique traits, allowing you to reap several benefits like better plant growth, duplicate fruits during harvest, and much more. Among the decently big list of pets, the Turtle is quite popular among players. This is mainly because of its passive trait and its rarity.

However, these conditions also make it quite challenging to obtain. This article will tell you where to find this pet, how much it costs, and what trait it offers.

Everything you need to know about Turtles in Grow a Garden

You must wait for the Legendary Egg to get in stock to hatch a Turtle (Image via Roblox)

Turtle is a Legendary rarity pet in the game, making it very valuable and equally challenging to obtain. The only way to get your hands on this pet and set it loose in your garden is by purchasing and hatching a Legendary Egg. Unfortunately, the chances of finding a Legendary Egg in stock are somewhere around 9%. On top of that, you only have a mere 2% chance of hatching a Turtle from that egg.

So, the best thing you can do is keep an eye on the egg rotation and visit the Egg NPC at the other end of the map to see if the Legendary Egg is back in stock. The stock is refreshed every half an hour. If you do find a Legendary Egg in stock, you must then spend a whopping 3 million Sheckles to purchase it.

This is a huge amount of money and something simply impossible to collect for new players. Hence, you can use the time to grind, plant good crops, and harvest the fruits to make money. Once you do purchase and plant the Legendary Egg in your garden, it will take four hours for it to hatch. If you're lucky, you might obtain the Turtle from it.

Why is the turtle so sought-after?

Turtle's trait is very useful (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

The first thing that makes the Turtle so popular is that it is a Legendary pet. The next important thing is its trait. The Turtle offers one of the most useful traits in the game. Once you have the pet in your garden, it increases the duration of all active sprinklers by 20%. This is a huge deal since using a sprinkler not only increases the growth of your plants but also helps them obtain mutations.

This trait is especially useful if you're using an expensive sprinkler in your garden, since Turtle's trait will help you get the most out of it and then some more.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Turtles in Grow a Garden?

Turtles fall under the Legendary rarity.

Which egg can you get a Turtle from in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain a Turtle from a Legendary Egg.

What is the hatch chance of a Turtle from a Legendary Egg in Grow a Garden?

Turtles have a hatch chance of 2%.

