Grow a Hack Empire: A beginner's guide

Grow a Hack Empire is a fun tycoon simulation developed by YBX Studios. It involves players building a business out of hacking. With only one small map, this game has fun and engaging features, making it ideal for beginners.

This is a guide to Grow a Hack Empire, providing an overview of its features and elements.

Getting started in Grow a Hack Empire: An overview

Players must upgrade their equipment to earn more money (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting a game, players will land in the lobby, which doubles as the main map. They would be designated a base from which they are to build their empire. Leadership in this game is based on rebirths and the total amount of money you have generated in a match. The ultimate goal is quite simple: use hackers and good computers to become the richest person on the server.

The game mechanics of this Roblox title are quite easy. You have to start the game with a junk computer and a noob hacker. As the computer and the hacker earn you some money, continue to upgrade them from the Computer and Hacker shop provided outside your base. Computers and hackers are restocked every five minutes, so keep the time in mind and quickly buy the rarest items.

Gameplay elements

Items from the shop are restocked every 5 minutes (Image via Roblox)

Hackers: Hackers are one of the main elements in-game. They provide multiplier boosts for computers, earning more money. There are nine different types of hackers in this game. They are Noob, Nerd, Experienced, Street, 1x1x1x1, DJ, Bobby, Cyborg, and Void Hacker.

Hackers are one of the main elements in-game. They provide multiplier boosts for computers, earning more money. There are nine different types of hackers in this game. They are Noob, Nerd, Experienced, Street, 1x1x1x1, DJ, Bobby, Cyborg, and Void Hacker. Computers: Computers are the second most important element of the game. They simply provide money to players. It is thus important to invest in upgrading them at regular intervals. There are eight different types of computers in this game: Junk, Basement, Starter, Gamer, Firewall, Multitask, Cyber, and Control computer.

Computers are the second most important element of the game. They simply provide money to players. It is thus important to invest in upgrading them at regular intervals. There are eight different types of computers in this game: Junk, Basement, Starter, Gamer, Firewall, Multitask, Cyber, and Control computer. Auto Collect: The auto collect is a useful feature that allows players to accrue all cash earned from computers and hackers automatically. This saves up time, and players can view the amount in their inventory directly. The feature has to be purchased from the shop using 39 Robux.

The auto collect is a useful feature that allows players to accrue all cash earned from computers and hackers automatically. This saves up time, and players can view the amount in their inventory directly. The feature has to be purchased from the shop using 39 Robux. Rebirth: With rebirth, players can grow their base. The first rebirth costs 500,000 cash and upgrades your base, while adding a first floor. With rebirth, players can continue to grow their empire by adding more computers and hackers. Rebirth also gives a coin multiplier to all equipment.

FAQs on Grow a Hack Empire

Which is the most expensive computer in Grow a Hack Empire?

The Control Rig is the most expensive in the game, costing $25 million.

Who is the most expensive hacker in Grow a Hack Empire?

The Void Hacker is the most expensive in the game, costing $25 million.

How much does the first rebirth cost?

The first rebirth costs 500,000 cash.

