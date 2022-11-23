Guesty codes in Roblox: Free coins (November 2022)

In Roblox Guesty, a murderer is pursuing the participants. To outwit and outpace the panda killer, players will need to employ every tool at their disposal. They must continue playing the game until the timer expires. One must live the longest to stay at the top of the leaderboard.
Players have free Roblox codes that can help them on this journey. When redeemed, they award in-game currency that can be applied to the purchase of emotes, traps, and skins. Particularly useful are traps since one can utilize them to slow down opponents.
Below are the active codes in the game:
- chapter9 - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins
- military - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins
- smarty - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins
Expired codes in Roblox Guesty
Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:
- 10MIL - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- 15MIL - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- 20MIL - This code can be redeemed for 750 coins
- 5MIL - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- AQUARIUM - This code can be redeemed for 300 coins
- BOBBY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- CHAPTER2 - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- CHAPTER3 - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- FancySmash - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- guardian - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- GUESTY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- JIXXIO - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- LISA - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- NOOBY - This code can be redeemed for a Noob knife
- PAPA - This code can be redeemed for a Pizza knife
- THANKYOU - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins
- 1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
- AHOY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins
- CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed for 300 coins
- Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
- Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins
- Factory - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
- GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
- Halloween - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins
- Secret - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins
- Telamon - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
- YACHT - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Guesty
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the Roblox game.
- Click on the Shop icon.
- From the list, click on the Code section.
- In the text box, enter the code and hit the check button.
It's best to copy-paste the code as it eliminates the possibility of an error.