Guesty codes in Roblox: Free coins (November 2022)

In Roblox Guesty, a murderer is pursuing the participants. To outwit and outpace the panda killer, players will need to employ every tool at their disposal. They must continue playing the game until the timer expires. One must live the longest to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Players have free Roblox codes that can help them on this journey. When redeemed, they award in-game currency that can be applied to the purchase of emotes, traps, and skins. Particularly useful are traps since one can utilize them to slow down opponents.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Guesty

These are the working codes in Roblox Guesty

Below are the active codes in the game:

chapter9 - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins

military - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins

smarty - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins

Expired codes in Roblox Guesty

Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

10MIL - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

15MIL - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

20MIL - This code can be redeemed for 750 coins

5MIL - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

AQUARIUM - This code can be redeemed for 300 coins

BOBBY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

CHAPTER2 - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

CHAPTER3 - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

FancySmash - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

guardian - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

GUESTY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

JIXXIO - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

LISA - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

NOOBY - This code can be redeemed for a Noob knife

PAPA - This code can be redeemed for a Pizza knife

THANKYOU - This code can be redeemed for 200 coins

1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

AHOY - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins

CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed for 300 coins

Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins

Factory - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

Halloween - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins

Secret - This code can be redeemed for 500 coins

Telamon - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

YACHT - This code can be redeemed for 250 coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Guesty

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox game.

Click on the Shop icon.

From the list, click on the Code section.

In the text box, enter the code and hit the check button.

It's best to copy-paste the code as it eliminates the possibility of an error.

