Guesty codes in Roblox: Free Coins (October 2022)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Oct 09, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Get ready for an adventurous game (Image via Roblox)
NK Studio was inspired by other top Roblox mystery games like Piggy and Murder Mystery 2 to create Guesty. This title was launched on April 1, 2020. In it, players have to run and hide to escape the killer. To slow down the evil entity, gamers have to set traps.

They can spend Robux to buy better traps and equipment. That said, fortunately, there is an alternative. Gamers can use free codes published by the title's developers to get Coins.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

Active codes in Roblox Guesty

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Guesty:

  • chapter9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • military - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • smarty - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

Players can follow @CrimsonForce_ and @JustNahidThings for more codes and the latest game-related information.

Expired codes in Roblox Guesty

These expired codes do not work in Guesty anymore:

  • 100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins
  • 1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • AHOY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
  • ASTRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • BLACKFRIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
  • CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
  • Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • CHAPTER7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • CYBERMONDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
  • Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • Factory - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • GATOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins
  • GRINCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • GUEST 666 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
  • GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • jolly - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • SANTA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • Secret - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
  • SHATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • TACOTUESDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
  • Telamon - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
  • YACHT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Guesty

Guesty players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code:

  • Access Roblox and launch the game.
  • Next, click on the shop icon that is on the left side of the screen.
  • From the list of options, select Code.
  • You will now see the pop-up to enter the code.
  • Copy and paste an active code exactly as it appears in the list provided in this article.
  • Click on the green checkmark button to receive the rewards.

Reboot the game and perform the steps again if a code does not work the first time.

