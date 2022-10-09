Guesty codes in Roblox: Free Coins (October 2022)

NK Studio was inspired by other top Roblox mystery games like Piggy and Murder Mystery 2 to create Guesty. This title was launched on April 1, 2020. In it, players have to run and hide to escape the killer. To slow down the evil entity, gamers have to set traps.

They can spend Robux to buy better traps and equipment. That said, fortunately, there is an alternative. Gamers can use free codes published by the title's developers to get Coins.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

Active codes in Roblox Guesty

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Guesty:

chapter9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

military - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

smarty - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

Players can follow @CrimsonForce_ and @JustNahidThings for more codes and the latest game-related information.

Expired codes in Roblox Guesty

These expired codes do not work in Guesty anymore:

100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins

1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

AHOY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

ASTRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

BLACKFRIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

CHAPTER7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

CYBERMONDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

Factory - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

GATOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins

GRINCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

GUEST 666 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

jolly - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

SANTA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

Secret - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

SHATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

TACOTUESDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

Telamon - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

YACHT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Guesty

Guesty players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code:

Access Roblox and launch the game.

Next, click on the shop icon that is on the left side of the screen.

From the list of options, select Code.

You will now see the pop-up to enter the code.

Copy and paste an active code exactly as it appears in the list provided in this article.

Click on the green checkmark button to receive the rewards.

Reboot the game and perform the steps again if a code does not work the first time.

