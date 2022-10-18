Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free cash, spin, and roll (October 2022)

Roblox Hero's World is open to players of all ages. Created by Venture Studios on November 21, 2020, the game boasts over 3.7 million visits and 24k likes.

This is an open-world action-adventure Roblox game, inspired by the Japanese anime "One Punch Man." Players battle villains and heroes as they level up through adventures and unlock new weapons and abilities.

Players can also get an extra boost from free codes published by the creators of the game. With the extra cash, they can buy better equipment and use the rolls and spins to get suitable abilities.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Hero’s World

Active codes in Roblox Hero’s World

Here are the working codes in the game:

BACK! - Redeem this code in the game to receive one Roll

CASH! - Redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Cash

HELLO! - Redeem this code in the game toA earn one Premium Roll

VILLAIN! - Redeem this code in the game to receive one free spin

Clear steps to redeem the code have been laid out further below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Hero’s World

These Roblox codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:

2000LIKES! - Redeem to receive 4 rolls and 50 cash

2500LIKES! - Redeem to receive 3 rolls

3500LIKES! - Redeem to receive 15 rolls, 5 premium rolls, and 12k cash

4500LIKES! - Redeem to receive 3 premium rolls, 10 rolls, and 7k cash

ARENA! - Redeem to receive 5 rerolls and 10k cash

BARBERSHOP! - Redeem to receive a hair color reroll

BOSSDROP! - Redeem to receive 10 rolls, 5, premium rolls, and 3k cash

BUGFIX! -Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

BUSON! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

CHRISTMAS! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

CHRISTMASUPDATE2! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

CLUTCH - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

FUNNYSAM! - Redeem to receive 5 premium rolls and 3k cash

GUILDWAR! - Redeem to receive 10 rolls and 1k cash

ICE! - Redeem to receive 10 premium rolls

KING! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

KINGBOT4323! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

LETSGOOOO! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

NAMELESS! - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

NEWBOSSES - Redeem to receive rolls, premium rolls, and cash

NEWFADE! - Redeem to receive a hair color reroll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero’s World

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

The first step is to join the Venture Studios Group. Once done, you will be able to redeem codes.

Now, you may start the game and open the chat window.

Copy and paste the code.

The codes are redeemed as soon as they are pasted. Players will see the confirmation message.

