Holy War 3 codes in Roblox: Free spins, XP and more (November 2022)

Roblox Holy War 3 was created by Holy War X on January 13, 2020. This game is inspired by a Japanese fantasy manga series called The Seven Deadly Sins. The title is all about helping the main character grow through training and battles. In this title, gamers will have a good time embarking on all sorts of adventures.

Players just starting out can use free codes published by the developers to advance quickly in the game and leave their friends behind. Experienced gamers can also use these codes to add numerous rewards to their accounts.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Holy War 3

Active codes in Roblox Holy War 3

Here are the active Roblox codes for Holy Wars 3:

1BIGLOAD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive race spins

2BIGLOAD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Magic spins

3EXPGANG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 million XP

FREECOUSINS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Armor

FREEDEMARCUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Sacred Treasure

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Holy War 3

These codes no longer in the game:

BETARELEASE - Redeem for five race spins

BIGGUNS1 - Redeem for spins

BUGBUGEXP - Redeem for a reward

CATASTROPHE - Redeem for some free spins

CLOUDBANG - Redeem for a reward

CLWONSANDBOZOS - Redeem for spins

CODESWIPED - Redeem for magic spins

CRISmagic - Redeem for a reward

CRISrace - Redeem for a reward

DEMONmagic - Redeem for magic spins

DEMONrace - Redeem for race spins

DIMPLE1 - Redeem for spins

DIMPLE2 - Redeem for spins

ESCANOR - Redeem for magic spins

ESTEBAN - Redeem for a reward

EXPCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward

EXPFIXED - Redeem for some free spins

FAIRYKINGYUH - Redeem for magic spins

FENIWORLD - Redeem for a Feni Katana

FORYOURTROUBLES - Redeem for some free spins

GODmagic - Redeem for magic spins

GODrace - Redeem for race spins

goldMEUP - Redeem for spins

GUNGANG - Redeem for spins

HAVESOME - Redeem for 40 race spins

HAVESOMELVLS - Redeem for 8,000 Experience

HAVESOMEMORE - Redeem for 40 magic spins

HBDBANDWIN1 - Redeem for 150 race spins

HBDBANDWIN2 - Redeem for 150 magic spins

HELBRAMBBY - Redeem for some free spins

HERENOWSHOO - Redeem for some free spins

HOLDITWELL - Redeem for spins

HYBRIDDEMON - Redeem for 20 race spins

K4RM4 - Redeem for 15,000 gold

LATEgold - Redeem for 50,000 gold

LATENIGHTmagic - Redeem for magic spins

LATENIGHTrace - Redeem for race spins

magicAWAY - Redeem for magic spins

magicCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward

magicSPIN - Redeem for a magic Spin

MIRACLEMAFIA - Redeem for five magic spins

OMAEWA - Redeem for a reward

PEEKAPEEKABOO - Redeem for spins

QUICKEEmagic - Redeem for 20 magic spins

QUICKEErace - Redeem for 20 race spins

raceAWAY - Redeem for race spins

raceCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward

resetME6 - Redeem for spins

SACREDTREASURE - Redeem for spins

SAITAMAROX - Redeem for free magic spins

SINOFMAINE - Redeem for 5,000 Experience

SKILLmagic - Redeem for magic spins

SKILLrace - Redeem for race spins

SOMEmagic - Redeem for magic spins

SOMErace - Redeem for race spins

SPINFIX - Redeem for three race spins

spinsAPPLE4 - Redeem for spins

spinsBIGGUNS2 - Redeem for spins

SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD - Redeem for spins

SPLASHITBOI - Redeem for magic spins

Steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Holy War 3

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code Holy War 3:

Start the Roblox game and head over to the Menu section.

Access the Cutomize menu.

Check out the Codes box at the bottom of the screen.

Enter an active code into the text box.

Hit Enter to get the rewards immediately.

It is recommended that gamers don't manually enter active codes into the text box during the redemption process. In its stead, players can copy them from the list provided earlier and paste them into the relevant area. This way, they'll avoid any typos or other errors.

