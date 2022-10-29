Holy War 3 codes in Roblox: Free spins, XP and more (November 2022)

Roblox Holy War 3 was created by Holy War X on January 13, 2020. This game is inspired by a Japanese fantasy manga series called The Seven Deadly Sins. The title is all about helping the main character grow through training and battles. In this title, gamers will have a good time embarking on all sorts of adventures.
Players just starting out can use free codes published by the developers to advance quickly in the game and leave their friends behind. Experienced gamers can also use these codes to add numerous rewards to their accounts.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Holy War 3
Active codes in Roblox Holy War 3
Here are the active Roblox codes for Holy Wars 3:
- 1BIGLOAD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive race spins
- 2BIGLOAD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Magic spins
- 3EXPGANG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 million XP
- FREECOUSINS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Armor
- FREEDEMARCUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Sacred Treasure
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Holy War 3
These codes no longer in the game:
- BETARELEASE - Redeem for five race spins
- BIGGUNS1 - Redeem for spins
- BUGBUGEXP - Redeem for a reward
- CATASTROPHE - Redeem for some free spins
- CLOUDBANG - Redeem for a reward
- CLWONSANDBOZOS - Redeem for spins
- CODESWIPED - Redeem for magic spins
- CRISmagic - Redeem for a reward
- CRISrace - Redeem for a reward
- DEMONmagic - Redeem for magic spins
- DEMONrace - Redeem for race spins
- DIMPLE1 - Redeem for spins
- DIMPLE2 - Redeem for spins
- ESCANOR - Redeem for magic spins
- ESTEBAN - Redeem for a reward
- EXPCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward
- EXPFIXED - Redeem for some free spins
- FAIRYKINGYUH - Redeem for magic spins
- FENIWORLD - Redeem for a Feni Katana
- FORYOURTROUBLES - Redeem for some free spins
- GODmagic - Redeem for magic spins
- GODrace - Redeem for race spins
- goldMEUP - Redeem for spins
- GUNGANG - Redeem for spins
- HAVESOME - Redeem for 40 race spins
- HAVESOMELVLS - Redeem for 8,000 Experience
- HAVESOMEMORE - Redeem for 40 magic spins
- HBDBANDWIN1 - Redeem for 150 race spins
- HBDBANDWIN2 - Redeem for 150 magic spins
- HELBRAMBBY - Redeem for some free spins
- HERENOWSHOO - Redeem for some free spins
- HOLDITWELL - Redeem for spins
- HYBRIDDEMON - Redeem for 20 race spins
- K4RM4 - Redeem for 15,000 gold
- LATEgold - Redeem for 50,000 gold
- LATENIGHTmagic - Redeem for magic spins
- LATENIGHTrace - Redeem for race spins
- magicAWAY - Redeem for magic spins
- magicCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward
- magicSPIN - Redeem for a magic Spin
- MIRACLEMAFIA - Redeem for five magic spins
- OMAEWA - Redeem for a reward
- PEEKAPEEKABOO - Redeem for spins
- QUICKEEmagic - Redeem for 20 magic spins
- QUICKEErace - Redeem for 20 race spins
- raceAWAY - Redeem for race spins
- raceCODEBUGGY - Redeem for a reward
- resetME6 - Redeem for spins
- SACREDTREASURE - Redeem for spins
- SAITAMAROX - Redeem for free magic spins
- SINOFMAINE - Redeem for 5,000 Experience
- SKILLmagic - Redeem for magic spins
- SKILLrace - Redeem for race spins
- SOMEmagic - Redeem for magic spins
- SOMErace - Redeem for race spins
- SPINFIX - Redeem for three race spins
- spinsAPPLE4 - Redeem for spins
- spinsBIGGUNS2 - Redeem for spins
- SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD - Redeem for spins
- SPLASHITBOI - Redeem for magic spins
Steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Holy War 3
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code Holy War 3:
- Start the Roblox game and head over to the Menu section.
- Access the Cutomize menu.
- Check out the Codes box at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter an active code into the text box.
- Hit Enter to get the rewards immediately.
It is recommended that gamers don't manually enter active codes into the text box during the redemption process. In its stead, players can copy them from the list provided earlier and paste them into the relevant area. This way, they'll avoid any typos or other errors.