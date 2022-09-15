Holy War 3 codes in Roblox: Free Spins, XP, and more (September 2022)

Alphirex was inspired by the popular anime Seven Deadly Sins to create Roblox Holy War 3. The game has gained over 48 thousand likes and 6.1 million visits since its inception on January 13, 2020. It has fun animations, and as players explore its enormous world, they will encounter objectives for them to complete.

Roblox Holy War 3 also has codes that can be redeemed by players for Spins, which can change an avatar's race (human/non-human) or magic. Different magic skills come in handy in various objectives and areas.

For those unaware, the anime has Holy Knights, strong magic users who are loved and feared by the populace. These individuals guard Leone’s kingdom in a world where all creatures live together and have not yet been divided. The Seven Deadly Sins, who were allegedly the greatest and most terrifying of these knights, betrayed the country and turned the other knights against one another. Queen Elizabeth went on a quest to find the Sins since she didn't buy the tale.

Now that players have a basic understanding of the lore, they might have an easier time immersing themselves in the Holy War 3. Here are the free codes players can use to get Spins this month.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Holy War 3

Active codes in Roblox Holy War 3

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Holy War 3:

1BIGLOAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Spins

2BIGLOAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

3EXPGANG - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million XP

FREECOUSINS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Armor

FREEDEMARCUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Sacred Treasure

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Holy War 3

These codes do not work in Holy War 3 anymore:

2MILBOISEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Spins

2MILBOISRACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn some free Spins

4XMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 40 Magic Spins

APHIREXSTUDIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

BETARELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Race Spins

BIGGUNS1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

BUGBUGEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

CATASTROPHE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn some free Spins

DIMPLE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

DIMPLE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

ESCANOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

ESTEBAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

HOLDITWELL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

HYBRIDDEMON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Race Spins

K4RM4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15,000 Gold

LATEGOLD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 Gold

LATENIGHTMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

LATENIGHTRACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Spins

MAGICAWAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

MAGICCODEBUGGY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

MAGICSPIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one Magic Spin

MIRACLEMAFIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Magic Spins

OMAEWA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

PEEKAPEEKABOO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

RACEAWAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Spins

SKILLMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

SKILLRACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Spins

SOMEMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Magic Spins

SOMERACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Spins

SPINFIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Race Spins

SpinsAPPLE4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

SpinsBIGGUNS2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spins

TUKTUK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five million EXP

YOUWANTEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five million EXP

YOUWANTGOLD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Gold

YOUWANTMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Magic Spins

YOUWANTRACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Race Spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Holy War 3

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem the active codes in Holy War 3:

The first step involves launching the game on the Roblox platform.

Gamers must then enter the Spin area of the Customize menu.

Players will notice a box with the label "Codes" at the bottom of the screen, where their avatar is displayed.

To obtain rewards associated with a code, copy and paste it into the text box and press Enter.

If the code does not go through the first time, it's best to restart the Roblox game and try again.

