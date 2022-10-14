Home Run Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems, coins, and more (October 2022)

Halt Studios & Sports say that they were heavily inspired by Dream Simulators' Goal Kick Simulator to create Roblox Home Run Simulator. The game was created on May 11, 2022 and since then, it has had over 10 million visits from players worldwide, 53 thousand likes and 59,775 players have added the game to their favorite list.

This game is a treat for players who are fans of baseball. Players need to work hard to increase their power, accuracy, and agility to become a baseball star. They need to hit the ball out of the park for in-game cash and open chests to unlock new balls and fancy-looking bats.

Players can also redeem a bunch of codes to get a lot of free rewards. These rewards include coins, XP, gems, and several types of boosts. By redeeming them, players can get a headstart to get ahead in the game.

Active codes in Roblox Home Run Simulator

1000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2x coins boost

10kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 minutes of double coins and legendary luck

10Million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn luck, coin, and XP boosts

120kHalt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 gems

145kHalt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

15kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 minutes of boosts and gems

1million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 million coins

200kHalt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 coins

20kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

25kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 750 gems

2million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn coins and gems

35klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn several boosts

3million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 minutes of 2x XP and 2x coins

40klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn several boosts

45klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

4million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

5000Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 minutes of 2x coins, 2x XP, and legendary luck

50kHalt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 gems

50kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and a Forest Crate

5million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

6million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

7million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn XP

85kHalt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 85,000 gems

8million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn boosts

ChemBDay - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

EcotisBDay - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

GolfSimulator - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems

HALT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 gems

Jupiter - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of all boosts

Saturn - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn several boosts

summer - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a luck boost

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Home Run Simulator

Luckily, there are no expired codes yet but that does not mean it will stay this way forever because the codes will expire eventually. However, the mystery is that the developers have not mentioned the expiry date of the codes anywhere.

This simply means that Roblox codes may stop working at any point in time. Players should redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out. Of course, the publishers look forward to posting more codes with future milestone achievements, but that's not frequent.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Home Run Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Launch the platform and login using the username and passowrd.

Next, start the game. You don't need any credentials here.

Once you see the home page, look for the twitter logo and select it. It will open the menu.

In the text box visible, copy and paste an active code.

Hit enter to receive the rewards.

Players can also type in the code. However, copy-pasting the code is the best way to redeem the code if they want to avoid any mistakes.

