How to build an Armored Train in Dead Rails

Having an Armored Train in Dead Rails is extremely important if you want to make it through the desert alive and unharmed. Since the default train you're given has no protective walls, it becomes tough to defend yourself. Thankfully, there are items like Sheet Metal and Barbed Wire that can make your ride bulletproof. By attaching such protective materials to your train, you can keep yourself safe from outside threats.
If you are a new player, it may be difficult for you to find the necessary items to bolster your train's defenses. To help with that, here's a guide that explains how to build an Armored Train for yourself.
How to get an Armored Train in Dead Rails
To build an Armored Train, you will need at least $200 in this Roblox title. With the help of this much money, you can buy a sufficient amount of Sheet Metal and Barbed Wire to cover your train. If you are lucky, you can also find both of these materials randomly in an abandoned house.
Once you have your Sheet Metal and Barbed Wire, get close to the train and take them out. Make sure the Sheet Metal units are placed vertically on the edge of the train car. This will make them a bulletproof wall that no outlaw can penetrate. You can place the Barbed Wire on top of the wall or in the gaps to stun enemies that try to climb their way in.
If you find the building work too hectic, you can also simply buy a full-fledged Armored Train in the lobby. For this, head over to the Train Station building in the lobby and interact with the NPC there. Here, you can buy an Armored Train in exchange for 275 Bonds. This train is fully covered with bulletproof walls. Moreover, it also has two Maxim guns attached on both sides; you can use them to defeat outlaws who try to chase you down the tracks.
The only downside of having an Armored Train is that it's relatively slow compared to your default train, making it easier for the outlaws to chase you. It also consumes a lot of fuel, so you will always have to maintain a stock. We recommend you bring along two to three teammates so they can help you handle the Maxim guns and refuel the train frequently.
FAQs
How much does the Armored Train cost in Dead Rails?
You can purchase the Armored Train in exchange for 275 Bonds from the Train Station building in the lobby area.
How much does Sheet Metal cost in Dead Rails?
You can purchase a single Sheet Metal unit for $20 from the General Store in this game.
How much does Barbed Wire cost in Dead Rails?
You can purchase Barbed Wire for $20 in this game.
