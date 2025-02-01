How to catch Ancient Orca in Fisch

Fisch's latest update has added a brand-new event to the game called the Orca Migration Hunt. It allows you to catch these new fish as long as you are in the event zone at the right time. Now, the Ancient Orca is one of the three fish variants added with the update and is part of the event.

Unlike the other two, this variant can be quite hard to obtain thanks to its rarity. Hence, this article will delve into the event and highlight the best bait to get yourself an Ancient Orca.

How to get an Ancient Orca in Fisch

Head over to the Arch when the event starts (Image via Roblox)

To get the Ancient Orca, you must wait for the Orca Migration Hunt event to trigger. This happens every hour on the server and you will receive the "Orcas Migration Has Begun" notification once this happens. After receiving this message, simply spawn your boat and head over to the Arch.

Trending

If you don't know where to look for it, simply use your GPS and follow the (1100, 133, -1200) coordinates to reach it. You will find a linear patch starting from the Arch that goes all the way to the other end of the map. The Orcas move along this patch in a big group.

The Ancient Orca can be hard to catch (Image via Fisch Wiki)

You can get in between them and start fishing. Since the game also triggers the special "Ancient Orcas Migration", you can wait to increase your chances of bagging an Ancient Orca. While the fish currently only appear during the event, you can use specific bait to lure them out easily. We have the complete list of information necessary:

Rarity - Secret

Secret Preferred bait - Shark Head

Shark Head Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Also check: How to reach Atlantis in Fisch

Information about other Orcas you can find

You can hunt the Orcas by sailing between them and fishing (Image via Roblox)

As stated, apart from the Ancient variant, there are two other Orcas you can catch during the Migration Hunt event. This includes the regular Orca and the Albine Orca. We have listed their requirements and other conditions below.

Orcas

This is the standard variant of the Orca and the one that appears the most during the event. It is black with white markings all over the body like the real animal.

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Preferred bait - Shark Head

Shark Head Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Albine Orca

Unlike the regular variant, the Albine Orcas are white with grey markings over their bodies. This makes them stand out more than others.

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Preferred bait - Shark Head

Shark Head Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Also check: Complete Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon event guide

FAQs about Fisch

What rarity is the Ancient Orca in Fisch?

The Ancient Orca is a Secret rarity fish.

Which bait does Ancient Orca prefer in Fisch?

The Ancient Orca prefers the Shark Head bait.

Where does the Orcas Migration Hunt event start in Fisch?

The event starts from the Arch which is at (1100, 133, -1200) coordinates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024