How to catch Dogefin in Fisch

In Fisch, various new locations are added for fishing in the Second Sea area. In case you didn't already know, the Second Sea is a map that you can reach after beating the Cthulu boss. On this map, you can catch several secret-rarity fish, including a Dogefin.

As the name suggests, this fish is a combination of a dog and a dolphin. Quite literally, this fish can be sold for a good amount of money at the merchant NPC.

An important thing to note is that you can not complete the Second Sea bestiary completely without a Dogefin. So, with that being said, you must reel this one out anyhow. This article explains how to catch a Dogefin in Fisch by highlighting its ideal spawn conditions.

Where to find Dogefin in Fisch

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)

Firstly, you must enter the Second Sea to catch the Dogefin secret fish. As mentioned earlier, you can access this area only after beating the Cthulu boss. To find it, head over to the western side of Terrapin and speak with an NPC called the Sea Traveler. You can find him standing near the seashore, in front of a wall cave.

After talking to the Sea Traveler, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One. Here, you can find a locked passage surrounded by several NPCs. To unlock the passage, you will have to speak with the NPC standing in front of its gate. Once you have spoken to him, the gate will unlock, and you can get to the other side of the passageway.

It should be noted that you can get past this passage only if you are on level 200 or above. Otherwise, the NPCs standing in the passage will burn you down to ashes. At the end of the passage is the Cthulu boss chamber.

You can wait for the boss to spawn and then beat it by using the Keeper's Torch. Upon beating this boss, the Second Sea will be unlocked permanently for you.

The Open Ocean in the Second Sea (Image via Roblox)

Waveborne is your starter island in the Second Sea, just like Moosewood in the First Sea. From this island, you will have to go to the Open Ocean to catch the Dogefin. Remember, the Open Ocean is a huge portion of the sea between the islands.

Basically, the part of the sea that is not occupied by an island is the Open Ocean. You can use a boat to halt between islands and catch fish like Dogefin from there.

How to catch a Dogefin in Fisch

Your chances of catching a Dogefin are high if you try to catch it at nighttime. Additionally, make sure the weather is clear, and it is the Winter season as it further increases your chances. On top of it, you can use a bait like the Mist Worm or Luminous Larva to easily reel it out.

Since the Dogefin belongs to the secret rarity, you must be extremely lucky to catch it in the Open Ocean. To do so, you should use a fishing rod with high luck stats, like the Ethereal Prism Rod, Heaven's Rod, Kraken Rod, etc.

Furthermore, you can use server luck from Merlin, the Magist, or wait for an event like the Aurora Borealis.

By catching an average-sized Dogefin, you can easily make up to 10,000 C$ or more in this experience. So, make sure to sell it at the nearest merchant right away if you are farming money.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Sea Traveler NPC in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin in the First Sea.

How much is a Dogefin worth in Fisch?

You can easily make up to 10,000 C$ by selling a Dogefin of an average size.

Where is the Dogefin abundance in Fisch?

There is no Dogefin abundance in this experience, but you can catch it in the Open Ocean.

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

