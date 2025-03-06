How to catch Mosasaurus in Fisch

Fisch features a plethora of creatures that you can catch. While some are quite easy to see, others, like the Mosasaurus, can be tricky to find and reel in. Not only does its rarity make it hard to locate, but it also applies negative status even when you bait it. However, you should still catch this creature to complete your bestiary.

This article will briefly guide you on where and how to catch the Mosasaurus in the game and the best rods for the task.

A brief guide to catching the Mosasaurus in Fisch

The Mosasaurus is a mythical-rarity creature (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Mosasaurus is a mythical creature in the game, which was featured in the Ancient Isle update. Hence, you must sail to this island and start fishing near the shore to catch it. The creature, unfortunately, doesn't have a fixed spawn location. However, you can increase your chances of catching it by fishing at night.

Additionally, make sure that the weather is foggy when you're fishing at Ancient Isle. Since there is no seasonal preference for the creature, you can complete the task without worrying about it. As for the preferred bait, the Mosasaurus likes Truffle Worms. Hence, you should use it to boost your chances.

The Truffle Worms bait can be obtained from the Coral and Volcanic Geodes, and you can purchase them from different vendors across the map. The developer often releases codes that can sometimes give you this bait for free.

Best rods to fish Mosasaurus

You can find this creature in the water near Ancient Isle (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know where to find the Mosasaurus and the best bait to use if you wish to catch it, it is time for some fishing rod recommendations. The Mosasaurus puts a -75% progression speed debuff once it bites the bait, causing you to struggle more compared to other fishes.

Hence, you must use a fishing rod that not only offers good luck but also has a good resilience stat. On top of that, we also recommend using an enchantment like Steady or Resilient to further increase your chances.

Now, coming to rods, you can use the King's Rod, Trident Rod, or the Rod of the Forgotten Fang for this purpose. These rods offer a well-rounded stats chart where you get good luck boost, lure speed, and resilience. This will make catching Mosasaurus a relatively easier task. However, you will still need to spend a solid duration of time before it takes the bait.

FAQs about Fisch

Where does Mosasaurus spawn in Fisch?

The Mosasaurus has the highest probability to spawn on Ancient Isle.

Which bait does the Mosasaurus prefer in Fisch?

The Mosasaurus prefers Truffle Worms.

Does Mosasaurus put a debuff when you try to catch in Fisch?

Yes, the creature puts a -75% progression speed debuff.

