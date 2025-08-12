How to change race in Vox Seas

Vox Seas is an action-adventure Roblox experience inspired by the wildly popular One Piece anime and manga. Its gameplay involves accepting quests, defeating bosses and mobs, to earn various in-game items, EXP, and money. Race is one of the crucial in-game features, as it dictates the buffs you receive, your playstyle, and provides various effects. You start with the Angel race, but can change it to another.

This article provides a guide to changing a race in Vox Seas and the materials required for the process.

A step-by-step guide to changing race in Vox Seas

Race Spin device (Image via Roblox)

Below is a step-by-step guide that helps Vox Seas players change their race:

Step 1: Visit the Normal Shop dealer of the island you're on.

Interact with him, and he will show you two types of boats to purchase. They are: Normal Boat (costs 500 money) and Iron Sail (costs 500 money).

Ride your boat to Central Town island.

Head over to the building with two storeys. The building's upper storey has a yellow color, and the lower storey has an orange color.

Interact with the Race Spin NPC inside the building.

Tap the "Spin!" button to open the Race Spin device.

Press the red "Roll" button to obtain a new race. One roll costs 1,000 fragments. After rolling, your in-game avatar will automatically receive the race's ability that the device grants.

That’s how you change a race. Note that the result of the spin machine depends on RNG. So, you might have to spin multiple times to obtain the one you desire. Ensure you collect as many fragments as possible before rolling for a race.

You can farm fragments by defeating a Sea Beast Raid boss. They spawn on the Sea Beast island located on either side of the map. It’s best to confront this boss with multiple players, as it has massive HP. Killing it once grants around 250 fragments.

All races in Vox Seas

Below are the races that are currently available in Vox Seas:

Angel: It can heal your HP, helping you stay alive.

Dragon: It works better in boss fights, raids, and team fights.

Mink: It grants high mobility, allowing swift dodging.

Shark: It makes you water-immune.

It makes you water-immune. Human: It is great for dealing burst damage.

FAQs on Vox Seas

How many races are there in the game?

Currently, there are five races in Vox Seas.

How do you get a new race?

You can roll for a new race by interacting with the Race Spin NPC on the Central Town island. One roll costs 1000 fragments.

How do you get fragments?

You can farm fragments by defeating a Sea Beast Raid boss.

