How to complete the Abyssal Zenith Bestiary in Fisch

In Fisch, Abyssal Zenith is one of the sublocations in the huge underwater cave system of Mariana's Veil. After the Volcanic Vents and Challenger's Deep areas, you will reach this region using the Submarine built in Roslit Bay. Upon reaching Abyssal Zenith, you can get new upgrades for the Submarine and also catch new and exotic fish.

If your general playthrough leans toward the collection aspect, you might be interested in catching all the types of fish the area offers. Doing so will result in the completion of the Abyssal Zenith Bestiary in Fisch and reward you with XP and credits (C$). To help you complete the bestiary, here's a guide highlighting the most appropriate weather, season, time, and bait to catch all the types of fish in the area.

How to catch all Abyssal Zenith fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

To reach Abyssal Zenith, you will have to get the respective Submarine upgrades from the Volcanic Vents and Challenger's Deep areas. Without those upgrades, you won't be able to survive for long thereafter.

The path to reach Abyssal Zenith is a maze, as it is guarded by multiple large Anglerfish. You must avoid getting spotted by them, and make your way further into the tunnel. In case you get spotted, you will be momentarily thrown outside the ocean. However, you will return to your previous location within a second.

Following the tunnel and ascending at the right location will take you to Abyssal Zenith in no time.

The fishing pool in Abyssal Zenith (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach the Roslit Bay portal, you can start fishing in the pool next to it. Remember not to jump into the water, as it is filled with large Anglerfish that will attack you.

Now, you can collect 10 types of fish to complete the Abyssal Zenith Bestiary. For your reference, here is the ideal weather, season, time, and bait to catch every fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Rain None Summer Worm Titanic Black Seadevil Rain None None Bagel Colossal Saccopharynx Windy None None Flakes Abyssal Bearded Seadevil None None Winter Insect Radiant Triplewart Seadevil Clear None Autumn Shrimp Deeplight Footballfish Clear None Spring Seaweed Infant Giant Seadevil Clear None Autumn Truffle Worm Voidglow Ghostfish Foggy None Spring Squid Giant Seadevil Clear None Autumn Fish Head Crowned Anglerfish Foggy Night Autumn Truffle Worm

The above table should help you quickly complete the Abyssal Zenith Bestiary. Upon doing so, you will be rewarded with the "Bestiary: Abyssal Zenith" badge, XP, and credits.

Note: If you head to the left side of the Roslit Bay portal, you will find Rod Of The Zenith placed against a wall. You can purchase it for 10,000,000 C$ in this title.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How much does the Rod Of The Zenith cost in Fisch?

The Rod of the Zenith can be bought for 10,000,000 C$ in the Abyssal Zenith area.

How can I get the Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch?

You can get the Glimmerfin Suit after unlocking the Heat upgrade for your Submarine.

What is the rarest fish in Abyssal Zenith in Fisch?

The Crowned Anglerfish is the rarest fish to obtain in Abyssal Zenith.

