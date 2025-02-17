How to complete Ashfall Bestiary in Fisch

With the arrival of the Ashfall event in Fisch, the players once again have a plethora of things to do in the game. While all other tasks can be kept aside, everyone should currently focus on completing the Ashfall Bestiary. This event will only last until February 22, 2025, and after that, you won't be able to complete it. You might want to hurry as well so you don't lose all the potential rewards.

Completing the Ashfall Bestiary in Fisch is important if you need that boat from Dr Finneus. Moreover, you should also collect all the fish for the sake of extra XP and credits that you earn after catching them. To help you complete the bestiary by catching all the volcano-themed fish, here's a dedicated guide on it.

How to catch all fish in Ashfall Bestiary in Fisch

In this Roblox title, there are nine fish that can be caught in the Ashfall Bestiary. All these fish have an orange and black theme, portraying their presence from the erupted volcano. To catch them, you must go to the Ashfall event area in Roslit Bay. You can reach there by simply sailing in the direction behind the Shipwright NPC in Moosewood.

Catch the Ashfall event fish near Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The waterbody around Roslit Bay is filled with lava coming directly from the nearby volcano. Along with the lava, all the volcano fish have come out too. You can catch all the fish from the lava-filled waterbody around Roslit Bay. Once you have caught all of them, you will complete the Ashfall Bestiary.

Also check: Fisch Eruption Event guide

It should be noted that every fish in the Ashfall Bestiary has a preference like a favorite weather, time, season, and bait. If you take care of their preferences, your chances of catching them will be boosted significantly. For your reference, we have mentioned the appropriate conditions for all the fish below.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Molten Minnow Clear None None Flakes Pyro Pike Rain None None Shrimp Ember Catfish Clear None None Bagel Scooty Salmon Windy None None Seaweed Lava Lamprey Rain None None Insect Cinder Carp Clear None None Minnow Blistered Eel Windy None None Worm Burnt Betta Windy None None Squid Ashcloud Archerfish Foggy None None Coal

The Volcanic Research Boat (Image via Roblox)

By following the information mentioned in the above table, you can complete the Ashfall Bestiary relatively faster. Once you are done with it, you will unlock the 'Volcanic Helper' Title and the Volcanic Research Boat. It is the same boat that Dr Finneus uses during the Ashfall event.

Also check: Fisch Seasons guide

FAQs

What is the rarest fish in the Ashfall Bestiary in Fisch?

The Ashcloud Archerfish is one of the rarest fish to catch in the Ashfall Bestiary.

How to get the Volcanic Research Boat in Fisch?

You can get the Volcanic Research Boat from Dr Finneus after completing the Ashfall Bestiary.

Where is Dr Finneus in Fisch?

You can find Dr Finneus on his Volcanic Research Boat near Roslit Bay.

