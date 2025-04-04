How to complete Azure Lagoon Bestiary in Fisch

As the Cthulu update has finally settled down, you can now focus on completing the new bestiaries in Fisch. If you have completed every bestiary in the First Sea already, eight new locations are awaiting you in the Second Sea. Azure Lagoon is one of those newly added islands with several exclusive fish. It is a cluster of islands with moderate greenery and a big lighthouse where you can enjoy the view.

Don't get too distracted, as certain fish in Azure Lagoon are tough to catch and can slow you down while completing the bestiary. To help with that, this guide highlights the perfect weather, timing, season, and bait to easily catch every fish.

How to catch all Azure Lagoon fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the Azure Lagoon is an island in the Second Sea in this Roblox title. To reach it, you must find and interact with the Sea Traveler NPC. You can find him on the western side of Terrapin, standing near the seashore. Once you have talked to the Sea Traveler, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One.

In this area, you will find a passageway blocked by a big iron gate. To unlock this gate, speak to the NPC standing in front of it. However, it should be noted that you can go to the other side of the passage only if you are on level 200 or above. Failing to meet this requirement will turn you into ashes, as the NPCs there will throw fireballs at you.

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

At the end of this passage is a boss chamber where the Cthulu boss spawns. To punch your ticket to the Second Sea, you must defeat the Cthulu boss using a Keeper's Torch. Once you defeat this boss, the Second Sea will permanently be yours. Waveborne is the starter island where you will spawn after entering the Second Sea. Consider it like Moosewood of this area.

From Waveborne, you can reach Azure Lagoon by heading southwest. There, you can take out your fishing rod and fish in the nearby ocean. For better results, you can use the following table containing the most appropriate weather, timing, season, and bait to catch every fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Murkfin Foggy Day Autumn Worm Brackscale Rain None Spring Seaweed Lagoon Dart Rain Night Summer Shrimp Swampjaw Rain Night Autumn Insect Glimmer Guppy Foggy Day Winter Flakes Reed Striker Windy Night Summer Minnow Algae Lurker Clear Day Spring Squid Azure Prowler Clear Night Autumn Mist Worms Phantom Brine Foggy Day Winter Mist Worms Bloomtail Rain Night Spring Mist Worms Depth Drifter Windy None Summer Golden Worm Verdant Mirage Foggy Day Autumn Luminous Larva

After catching the above fish, you will successfully complete the Azure Lagoon Bestiary in this game. In exchange, you will be rewarded with 2000 XP, 2000 E$, and a "Bestiary ; Azure Lagoon."

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler located in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler on the western side of Terrapin Island in this experience.

How many fish are there in Azure Lagoon in Fisch?

You can catch a total of 12 exclusive fish in the Azure Lagoon area.

Do I need to defeat the Cthulu boss again to enter the Second Sea in Fisch?

No, you won't have to defeat Cthulu again if you have already beaten him. You can simply interact with the Sea Traveler to teleport to the Second Sea without fighting the boss.

