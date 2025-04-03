How to complete Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch

The latest Cthulu update has introduced eight new islands in Fisch, including the Emberreach. Consider this island the Second Sea's Roslit Bay as it contains a volcano too. Just like the freshwater pool and nearby ocean, you can use your fishing rod to fish in the boiling lava of the volcano. Doing so will help you complete the Bestiary and grab some precious rewards.

Currently, there are over a dozen exclusive fish in Emberreach you can catch. In exchange for catching all of them, you'll receive a generous amount of XP and Embercoins (E$) - the main in-game currency of the Second Sea. Here's a guide explaining how to complete the Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch.

How to catch all Emberreach fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the Emberreach is in the Second Sea - the latest area in this Roblox title. To reach there, follow these directions:

First, talk to the NPC called Sea Traveler in Terrapin. You can find him on the northwestern side of Terrapin, standing near the seashore.

After interacting with the Sea Traveler, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One.

There, you will find a locked iron gate with an NPC in front of it. Speak with this NPC to open the gate and reach the boss chamber.

Ensure you are Level 200 or more to reach the boss chamber. Failing to meet this requirement will turn you into ashes.

In the boss chamber, wait until the queue timing is over. Once it is over, the Cthulu boss will spawn, whom you can defeat using the Keeper's Torch.

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

Once you've defeated Cthulu, the Second Sea will unlock permanently for you. Waveborne will be your spawn island, just like Moosewood in the First Sea. From Waveborne, reach Emberreach by heading western. From there, you can catch these fish.

Catch these fish from the ocean surrounding Emberreach.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Glowfin Skipper Rain Night Spring Seaweed Moltenstripe Clear Day Winter Squid Ashscale Minnow Foggy Day Autumn Shrimp Sunflare Tetra Rain Night Summer Sapphire Krill Smolderfang Rain Night Winter Seaweed Furnace Leaper Clear Day Summer Flakes Inferno Chaser Windy Night Winter Minnow Volcanic Prowler Clear Day Spring Magnet Cinder Dart Foggy None Spring Insect Scorchray Rain Night Spring Shrimp Brimstone Angler Foggy Night Autumn Ember Berries Obsidian Koi Windy None Summer Magnet

Catch these fish from the pool in Emberreach.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Pyre Fang Foggy Day Autumn Worm Firecrest Rain Night Summer Ember Berries Smogfish Foggy None Spring Insect Sulfur Snapper Foggy Night Autumn Squid Cragscale Foggy Night Autumn Minnow Blazebelly Clear Day Spring Coal Tropicspike Windy None Winter Golden Worm

Catch these fish from the volcano in Emberreach.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Lava Bream Windy None Summer Insect Hellmaw Eel Clear Day Winter Flakes Magma Pike Windy None Autumn Seaweed Searfin Clear Day Summer Coal Basalt Pike Rain Night Winter Minnow Emberwing Foggy Night Autumn Ember Berries Molten Ripple Windy Day Summer Luminous Larva

As seen above, you can catch a total of 26 fish in Emberreach. Make sure to catch them all, complete the Emberreach Bestiary, and collect 2000 XP and 2000 Embercoins as your reward.

FAQs

How do I reach the Second Sea in Fisch?

You can reach the Second Sea after defeating the Cthulu boss and speaking with the Sea Traveler NPC on Terrapin island.

How many fish are in the Emberreach in Fisch?

There are a total of 26 fish in the Emberreach Bestiary.

Do I need to beat Cthulu every time to reach the Second Sea in Fisch?

No, beating the Cthulu boss once will permanently unlock the Second Sea. After beating it, you only need to speak with the Sea Traveler once to travel to the Second Sea.

