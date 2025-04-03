How to complete Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch

The latest Cthulu update has introduced eight new islands in Fisch, including the Emberreach. Consider this island the Second Sea's Roslit Bay as it contains a volcano too. Just like the freshwater pool and nearby ocean, you can use your fishing rod to fish in the boiling lava of the volcano. Doing so will help you complete the Bestiary and grab some precious rewards.
Currently, there are over a dozen exclusive fish in Emberreach you can catch. In exchange for catching all of them, you'll receive a generous amount of XP and Embercoins (E$) - the main in-game currency of the Second Sea. Here's a guide explaining how to complete the Emberreach Bestiary in Fisch.
How to catch all Emberreach fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)
As mentioned, the Emberreach is in the Second Sea - the latest area in this Roblox title. To reach there, follow these directions:
- First, talk to the NPC called Sea Traveler in Terrapin. You can find him on the northwestern side of Terrapin, standing near the seashore.
- After interacting with the Sea Traveler, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One.
- There, you will find a locked iron gate with an NPC in front of it. Speak with this NPC to open the gate and reach the boss chamber.
- Ensure you are Level 200 or more to reach the boss chamber. Failing to meet this requirement will turn you into ashes.
- In the boss chamber, wait until the queue timing is over. Once it is over, the Cthulu boss will spawn, whom you can defeat using the Keeper's Torch.
Once you've defeated Cthulu, the Second Sea will unlock permanently for you. Waveborne will be your spawn island, just like Moosewood in the First Sea. From Waveborne, reach Emberreach by heading western. From there, you can catch these fish.
Catch these fish from the ocean surrounding Emberreach.
Catch these fish from the pool in Emberreach.
Catch these fish from the volcano in Emberreach.
As seen above, you can catch a total of 26 fish in Emberreach. Make sure to catch them all, complete the Emberreach Bestiary, and collect 2000 XP and 2000 Embercoins as your reward.
FAQs
How do I reach the Second Sea in Fisch?
You can reach the Second Sea after defeating the Cthulu boss and speaking with the Sea Traveler NPC on Terrapin island.
How many fish are in the Emberreach in Fisch?
There are a total of 26 fish in the Emberreach Bestiary.
Do I need to beat Cthulu every time to reach the Second Sea in Fisch?
No, beating the Cthulu boss once will permanently unlock the Second Sea. After beating it, you only need to speak with the Sea Traveler once to travel to the Second Sea.
