How to complete Lushgrove Bestiary in Fisch

Lushgrove is one of the eight islands added to the Second Sea in Fisch. As the name suggests, this island is full of greenery due to the dense forest covering its surface. This makes it one of the best locations to relax and use your fishing rod to reel in some fish. You can do this not just for the experience, but also for the sake of an incomplete bestiary.

Just like the rest of the regions, Fisch's Lushgrove has a bestiary filled with several exclusive fish. Once you have caught all of them, you will unlock precious rewards like XP and Embercoins (E$) - the official currency used in the Second Sea. Here's a guide that explains how to complete the Lushgrove Bestiary.

How to catch all Lushgrove fish in Fisch (100% Bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can reach Lushgrove by visiting the Second Sea. This is only possible if you have defeated the Cthulu boss in Terrapin, First Sea. To do so, you must head over to Terrapin and talk to the Sea Traveler NPC. Then, you can pass through the wall behind the Sea Traveler to reach the Crypt of the Green One area.

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

In the Crypt of the Green One, talk to the NPC in front of the iron gate to unlock it. Past this gate, there will be a boss chamber where Cthulu spawns. You can start the Cthulu boss fight in Fisch either solo or with friends based on your preference. However, one important thing to note is that you must be Level 200 or above to challenge this boss. Not meeting this requirement will prevent you from doing so.

Waveborne is your starter area in Fisch's Second Sea, just like Moosewood in the First Sea. From Waveborne, head in the northwestern direction to reach Lushgrove. You can then take out your fishing rod to reel in fish from the surrounding ocean. For better results, you can refer to the below table that highlights the ideal time, weather, season, and bait for every fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Bogscale Foggy Day Autumn Worm Murkdrifter Rain Night Spring Shrimp Vinefish Windy None Summer Seaweed Canopy Tetra Clear Day Winter Flakes Fogstripe Foggy None Spring Insect Hollow Snapper Foggy Night Autumn Squid Temple Perch Clear Day Summer Magnet Relic Dart Rain Night Winter Minnow Glade Lurker Foggy Night Autumn Lushrooms Echo Koi Clear Day Spring Lushrooms Jungle Phantom Rain Night Summer Lushrooms Idolfish Windy None Winter Golden Worm Primordial Levi Windy Night Autumn Luminous Larva

After catching all 13 fish from the above table, you will successfully complete the Lushgrove Bestiary. Doing so will reward you with 2000 XP and 2000 E$, along with the badge "Bestiary ; Lushgrove."

FAQs

How to reach the Second Sea in Fisch

You can reach the Second Sea after defeating the Cthulu boss in the Crypt of the Green One, Terrapin island.

How many fish are there in the Lushgrove in Fisch?

There are a total of 13 fish in the Lushgrove Bestiary.

What is Embercoins in Fisch?

Embercoins is the new currency that can only be used in the Second Sea.

