How to complete Mona Lisa cookie in Ink Game

Ink Game is a highly competitive experience where players participate in a series of deadly minigames. The second minigame, Dalgona, requires the participants to carve a shape out of a cookie. The most common shapes are the triangle, square, star, and umbrella. However, a few unlucky ones can get the dreaded Mona Lisa cookie, named such due to its complexity.

Completing the Mona Lisa cookie isn't impossible, although it does require more time and effort. This guide explains how you can overcome the challenge and progress to the next level with a significant morale boost.

What is the Mona Lisa cookie in Ink Game?

The Mona Lisa cookie (Image via Roblox)

Mona Lisa is one of the cookies that players can get during Dalgona in Roblox Ink Game. It is also known as the nightmare cookie because it is directly inspired by the cookie Seong Gi-hun dreamed about in Netflix's Squid Game Season 3.

Despite its name, the Mona Lisa cookie has no connection with the famous painting. Instead, it has small triangles that need to be carved meticulously by the player. The perimeter of the cookie has zig-zag patterns that are nearly impossible to trace in a single continuous motion.

There's no guaranteed way to get the Mona Lisa cookie in Ink Game. It is given randomly to players, similar to the equally complex Sackboy cookie. However, you're bound to find one if you keep surviving Red Light, Green Light, and proceeding to the Dalgona round.

Tips for completing the Ink Game Mona Lisa cookie

Trace the boundary of the cookie first (Image via Roblox)

The Mona Lisa is arguably the most difficult cookie in Dalgona. It has extremely small shapes as well as zig-zag patterns that require patience and skill from players. On top of that, only two minutes are provided for etching the shape.

Should you ever come across this mindbending challenge in Ink Game, here are some tips to complete it:

Stay calm and focused : Although the cookie poses a significant challenge, it can be completed within the time limit. Steel your nerves for the task at hand.

: Although the cookie poses a significant challenge, it can be completed within the time limit. Steel your nerves for the task at hand. Trace the edges : Begin completing the Mona Lisa by tracing its boundary. As you trace the zig-zag patterns, you will get used to the hand motion and eventually complete it within 30 to 45 seconds.

: Begin completing the Mona Lisa by tracing its boundary. As you trace the zig-zag patterns, you will get used to the hand motion and eventually complete it within 30 to 45 seconds. Complete each inner shape individually : After tracing the perimeter, focus on the shapes in the interior. Etch each of them individually before moving to the next. If you rush and leave behind any of the shapes, you'll be eliminated.

: After tracing the perimeter, focus on the shapes in the interior. Etch each of them individually before moving to the next. If you rush and leave behind any of the shapes, you'll be eliminated. Don't get demotivated by cracks : It is common to make mistakes while attempting to complete this complex cookie. Don't be demotivated, since there will be sufficient time to finish the challenge.

: It is common to make mistakes while attempting to complete this complex cookie. Don't be demotivated, since there will be sufficient time to finish the challenge. Use the Lighter: If you're struggling, purchase the Lighter with Robux. It makes tracing shapes much easier during Dalgona.

When you receive the Mona Lisa cookie, you are automatically granted a Badge. However, there is currently no achievement for completing the cookie.

Also check: Ink Game Jump Rope guide

FAQs on Ink Game

How do I get the Mona Lisa cookie?

You can get the Mona Lisa cookie randomly during the Dalgona minigame.

How much time is given for completing the Mona Lisa cookie?

Similar to other participants, you are given two minutes.

How much does the Lighter cost?

The Lighter can be purchased with 399 Robux. It is permanent, meaning you can use it in every Dalgona minigame.

