Ink Game Jump Rope guide

Jump Rope is the latest addition to the list of challenges in Roblox Ink Game. Similar to Hide & Seek, it draws inspiration from the namesake deadly challenge in Netflix's Squid Game Season 3. The minigame has been nerfed multiple times since its release, yet it remains a significant hurdle for players.

The margin for error in Jump Rope is extremely low. Besides timing your jumps, you'll need to land correctly and balance your avatar. This guide features tips and strategies to overcome the challenge so that you get a step closer to becoming the ultimate survivor.

An overview of Jump Rope in Roblox Ink Game

A detailed guide on Jump Rope (Image via Roblox)

Jump Rope is the sixth challenge in Ink Game, occurring immediately after the end of Hide & Seek or Tug of War. The remaining players are led to a room that consists of two gigantic dolls on both ends of a bridge, spinning a large rope with their hands.

Your objective in this minigame is to reach the other end of the bridge. All the while, you will need to jump over the rope being swung by the dolls and balance yourself after the landing. If you mistime a jump, the rope whips you out of the bridge and into the abyss.

To begin Jump Rope, head over to the starting area. You can move to the bridge once the barrier in front of you turns white. Next, get used to the rhythm of the rope and avoid it by pressing the jump button (Spacebar).

When you land, a quick-time event will be initiated, in which you will need to steady yourself by keeping a triangle in the middle of a bar. Your avatar will tilt on a certain side, requiring you to counter it by pressing the A or D keys on PC. The QTE demands quick inputs because you won't be immune to the rope while trying to complete it.

Keep the triangle in the middle (Image via YouTube||BrosClan YT)

After reaching the middle of the bridge, you'll notice a small gap, making things even trickier. Jump over it immediately after you have jumped over the rope. This will give you sufficient time to steady yourself before the rope returns.

Keep in mind that Jump Rope needs to be completed within three minutes. If you fail, you'll be eliminated. If you succeed, you'll progress to the next minigame: Glass Stepping Stones.

Tips for winning Jump Rope in Ink Game

Time your jumps to overcome this challenge (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips and strategies to complete Ink Game Jump Rope:

Note the rope's audio cues : Whenever the rope is about to approach your avatar, you'll hear a loud 'swoosh.' Hit the jump button at the right moment to avoid it.

: Whenever the rope is about to approach your avatar, you'll hear a loud 'swoosh.' Hit the jump button at the right moment to avoid it. Zoom out of the screen completely : You'll need to keep track of the rope's movements to survive. Thus, zoom out of the screen to get a clearer view of the environment and the rope.

: You'll need to keep track of the rope's movements to survive. Thus, zoom out of the screen to get a clearer view of the environment and the rope. Avoid rushing : Stay calm and focused while trying to complete the challenge. Instead of dashing towards the end of the bridge, gradually move towards it. This will keep you in tune with the rope's rhythm.

: Stay calm and focused while trying to complete the challenge. Instead of dashing towards the end of the bridge, gradually move towards it. This will keep you in tune with the rope's rhythm. Watch out for the gap: The gap midway on the bridge can disrupt your rhythm. Jump over it immediately after jumping over the rope and steadying yourself.

At times, the rope will trip you instead of pushing you off the bridge. Make the most out of this second chance during the minigame.

FAQs

When does the Jump Rope minigame begin in Ink Game?

Jump Rope occurs after Tug of War or Hide and Seek.

How do I keep the triangle in the middle during Ink Game Jump Rope?

You can keep the quick-time event triangle in the middle by pressing the A or D keys. If your avatar is tilting towards the left, press D repeatedly. If they are tilting more towards the right, press A repeatedly.

What are the Ink Game mobile controls for steadying my avatar in Jump Rope?

To steady your avatar, press the right or left side of the screen repeatedly until the on-screen triangle is in the middle.

