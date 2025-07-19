How to get money (Won) fast in Ink Game

Money, known as Won in Ink Game, is central to the experience. It drives players to compete in a series of deadly challenges, become the ultimate survivor, and leave with suitcases filled with cash. Besides highlighting your mastery over the game, the resource also allows you to buy upgrades and emotes. Thus, knowing a quick way to get money is always advantageous.

This guide shows you how to get money rapidly in Roblox Ink Game.

Best way to get money in Ink Game

The Rebel ending (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Ink Game, the quickest way to get money is by triggering and winning the Rebellion. You can get the Rebel ending if the majority of the surviving players vote to end the games after the Glass Stepping Stones challenge. Most prefer this ending, but you're doubful, you can persuade them by using the chat feature.

The Rebel ending allows all the remaining survivors to take up weapons and embark on a mission to kill the Frontman, the organizer of the games. They are given a specific time, during which they have to kill more than 90 guards while slowly making their way to the Frontman's quarters. If they succeed, the prize money is split equally, and they are rewarded with a Power Roll.

Compared to the Final Fight ending, which occurs after the Squid Game challenge, the Rebel ending is more favorable. Final Fight is lucrative as it is designed for a winner-takes-all scenario, but it only includes one survivor, thereby giving you a low probability of survival. Meanwhile, triggering the Rebellion allows many players to quickly finish the games and get a share of the cash.

The Rebel ending shows all survivors leaving aboard a helicopter (Image via Roblox)

The prize money in Ink Game is usually over 200,000,000 Won. If you get the Rebel ending with three other players, which commonly takes 30 minutes, you'll receive at least 50,000,000 Won. In contrast, the AFK World gives 5 million every 15 minutes. Playing the game and winning is far more lucrative than spending hours in the AFK area.

If you want more money with every win, invest coins in the Won Boost upgrade as well as buy the VIP Pass for 649 Robux. VIP members receive a permanent 25% Won boost, besides other benefits such as a VIP title and a special announcement whenever they join the game.

What are the uses of Won in Ink Game?

You can spend Won on several upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Since it is the primary in-game currency, Won has several uses:

Emotes : There are several emotes with varying prices in the Shop. You can purchase any to express yourself in the game.

: There are several emotes with varying prices in the Shop. You can purchase any to express yourself in the game. Upgrades : It is highly advised to use all the accumulated Won on upgrades. They improve your chances of winning.

: It is highly advised to use all the accumulated Won on upgrades. They improve your chances of winning. Titles: You can buy and equip Titles to stand out from the crowd.

Unfortunately, Ink Game doesn't provide a method to convert Won into Power Rolls. The latter can only be acquired by winning games, Robux transactions, and login rewards.

FAQs on Roblox Ink Game

What is the quickest way to get Won?

The fastest F2P method to get Won is by triggering a Rebellion and winning it with other players.

How do I check the money in my in-game account?

You acquired Won is displayed at the top of the screen, represented by a Coin icon.

How much money is rewarded to players during the Rebel ending?

If a Rebellion is successful, the prize money is divided equally among the survivors. The total prize money varies based on the number of participants.

