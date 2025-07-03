Ink Game Tug of War guide

Tug of War is the only official team-based showdown in Roblox Ink Game. Players are split into two teams of five players and tasked with pulling a rope. It is a crucial juncture in the game, given that a total of five players can be eliminated at a time, resulting in a drastic increase in the prize money.

This guide provides all the necessary details about Tug of War in Ink Game.

An overview of Tug of War in Ink Game

A round of Tug of War ends after two minutes (Image via Roblox)

Tug of War is the fourth challenge in Ink Game. Ironically, it occurs after the free-for-all chaos in Lights Out, dividing the survivors into two teams. Each team is tasked with completing quick-time events (QTEs) to pull the rope, make the opponent fall into the chasm, and eliminate them from the competition.

The QTEs in Tug of War get progressively challenging. A circle appears on the screen with one of its arcs highlighted in red and a moving arrow inside it. To pull the rope, you need to press the Spacebar on your keyboard when the arrow appears on the red arc. Its speed increases with each successful click, so try not to blink.

If you fail the quick-time event, your character takes a break for two seconds. This gives the opponent a brief window of opportunity to turn the tables. The progress of both teams is indicated by a percentage at the top of the screen, and when it reaches 100%, the winners survive while the losing team is eliminated.

Given that you have to rely on your teammates to 'pull' you to the next stage, encourage them before the challenge begins. You cannot influence their gameplay, but you can motivate them to do better.

Tips for winning Tug of War in Ink Game

The quick-time event in Tug of War (Image via Roblox)

Even though Tug of War's outcome relies on collective effort, here's how you can give your best:

Take breaks between clicks : During the QTE, the speed of the arrow shoots up drastically with each successful click. If you're struggling to keep up with it, avoid making successive clicks, regain focus, and then hit the Spacebar at the right time.

: During the QTE, the speed of the arrow shoots up drastically with each successful click. If you're struggling to keep up with it, avoid making successive clicks, regain focus, and then hit the Spacebar at the right time. Focus on your character : When your teammates make a mistake in the quick-time events, a red exclamation mark appears on top of their avatars. This can distract you from your own QTE. Thus, stay focused on your challenge instead of the outcomes around you.

: When your teammates make a mistake in the quick-time events, a red exclamation mark appears on top of their avatars. This can distract you from your own QTE. Thus, stay focused on your challenge instead of the outcomes around you. Avoid panicking: The percentages at the top of the screen can be a bit unnerving, especially when they reach the 80% mark for the opponent team. Nonetheless, you must remain calm and try to make a comeback.

Players who win Tug of War proceed to the next challenge, Glass Stepping Stones.

FAQs on Ink Game

How do I play the quick-time event in Tug of War?

The quick-time event is automatically initiated once the challenge begins. To stop the arrow in the red arc and pull the rope, press the Spacebar on PC or simply click the screen on mobile devices.

What happens if I fail the quick-time event in Tug of War?

If you fail the quick-time event, your character goes into a two-second cooldown.

Is it possible to use any Powers in Tug of War?

Currently, no Powers give you a competitive edge in this challenge.

Is it possible to use a Revive after Tug of War?

Yes, you can use a Revive at the expense of Robux.

