How to complete Pine Shoals Bestiary in Fisch

The Cthulu update in Fisch has introduced plenty of new islands, including the Pine Shoals. This island is covered with pine trees and offers a great fishing experience. You can use your favorite rod to catch nine exclusive fish in this area. Upon catching all of them, you will fully complete the Pine Shoals bestiary.

Completing the Pine Shoals Bestiary in Fisch will provide you with precious rewards like XP and E$ — Second Sea's exclusive currency. If you are looking to acquire these, check out this guide, where we have highlighted the most appropriate weather, timing, season, and bait to catch every fish.

How to catch all Pine Shoals fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

To reach the Pine Shoals and complete the bestiary, you must access the Second Sea. You can punch your ticket to the Second Sea after beating the Cthulu boss. Doing so will require you to go to the western side of Terrapin. This is where you can find the Sea Traveler NPC, standing near the seashore.

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

Once you have spoken to the Sea Traveler, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One. Here, you will find a passage locked behind a huge iron gate. You can speak with the NPC standing in front of the gate to unlock it. Remember, you can walk through the passage safely only if you are on level 200 or above. If not, the NPCs standing in the passage will turn you into ashes.

On the other side of the passage is the Cthulu boss chamber. Here, you can find and defeat Cthulu to permanently unlock the Second Sea. Just like Moosewood in the First Sea, Waveborne is the starter island in the Second Sea. From Waveborne, you can head to the western side to reach Pine Shoals.

In Pine Shoals, you can refer to the following table to easily catch every fish:

Name Weather Time Season Bait Watching Glowfin Clear Day Spring Worm Drifting Gildfin Foggy Night Autumn Shrimp Blue Foamtail Windy Day Summer Flakes Redwood Duskray Clear Night Autumn Minnow Oak Stripetail Foggy Day Winter Squid Pine Zephyrfish Windy Night Spring Gale Grub Parktail Spinesnapper Clear Day Summer Gale Grub Sunray Sunscale Clear Day Summer None Thornfish Foggy Night Autumn Luminous Larva

Once you have caught all nine fish, you will complete the Pine Shoals Bestiary. You will be rewarded with 2000 XP, 2000 E$, and a badge called "Bestiary; Pine Shoals."

FAQs

Where to find the Sea Traveler in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin, standing in front of a cave wall.

What does the Sea Traveler do in Fisch?

The Sea Traveler can teleport you to the Second Sea after you beat the Cthulu boss.

How many fish are there in the Pine Shoals in Fisch?

There are a total of nine fish in the Pine Shoals area.

