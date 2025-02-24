How to complete the Volcanic Vents Bestiary in Fisch

The latest Fisch update has introduced a brand new location near Roslit Bay called Mariana's Veil. It is a huge underwater cave system that has multiple sublocations, starting with the Volcanic Vents. Like the other sublocations in the game, the Volcanic Vents has its own bestiary, featuring a lot of exotic fish. Catching all the fish and completing the bestiary will net you rewards like XP and credits (C$)

Here is a detailed guide on how to boost your chances of catching every fish from the Volcanic Vents Bestiary in Fisch. Read on to learn the best time, season, weather, and bait to catch every fish.

How to catch all Volcanic Vents fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

Before we move forward, make sure to get the Glimmerfin Suit in the Volcanic Vents area. It can be obtained while getting the Heat upgrade for the Submarine. The Glimmerfin Suit is essential as it protects you from the high temperature in this area. Once you have the Glimmerfin Suit, you can spend as much time as you want in the Volcanic Vents without dying.

To catch all the fish in the Volcanic Vents, you will have to find the lava pool. Follow the tunnel next to the Roslit Bay portal to reach this location. Be careful as the tunnel is filled with lava geysers and flowing lava. You can avoid taking damage by using the stone platforms that pave the way ahead. Also, carry an Advanced Glider so that you can cover more distance while in the air.

The lava pool in the Volcanic Vents (Image via Roblox)

The stone platforms will eventually take you to a huge hall with a lava pool. Once at the pool, take out your fishing rod to catch a total of 10 fish. The table below mentions the best weather, time, season, and baits to catch the fish featured in the bestiary.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Hellfire Haddock Rain Night Summer Worm Inferno Hide None None None None Embertail Eel None Night Spring Flakes Infernal Iguanafish Windy Night None Insect Smoldering Stingray None Night Spring Seaweed Molten Moray Rain None Spring Minnow Pyrite Pufferfish None Night Autumn Shrimp Scalding Swordfish Clear Day Summer Truffle Worm Blisterback Blenny Clear Day Summer Fish Head Magma Leviathan Foggy Day Summer Truffle Worm

Catch all 10 kinds of fish to complete the Volcanic Vents Bestiary and unlock the "Bestiary; Volcanic Vents" badge. You will also be generously rewarded with XP and credits.

Note: You can buy the Volcanic Rod from a small platform in the middle of the lava pool. It can be purchased for 300,000 C$.

FAQs

How to get the Volcanic Rod in Fisch

You can get the Volcanic Rod from a small platform located in the middle of a pool in Volcanic Vents.

What is the rarest fish in the Volcanic Vents area in Fisch?

The Magma Leviathan is the rarest fish to get in the Volcanic Vents area.

How to get the Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch

You can get the Glimmerfin Suit after unlocking the Heat upgrade for your Submarine.

