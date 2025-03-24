How to craft Arata Proto in Ghoul://Re

Being a part of the Commission of Counter Ghoul has its benefits in Ghoul://Re. For starters, you get access to the Quinque — a strong weapon created from the Kagune of deceased Ghouls. While you can craft plenty of Quinques using their blueprints, the Arata Proto is something you shouldn't miss out on. It is one of the strongest options there is for the CCG.

The only trouble is that you can't obtain this Quinque in the initial period of the game. To acquire it, you will have to pass through several hoops. This guide will help you unlock the Arata Proto in Ghoul://Re.

Crafting Arata Proto in Ghoul://Re

Obtaining the Arata Proto requires you to complete some prerequisites in this Roblox title. For your reference, we have mentioned all those prerequisites below.

First, you need to become a Special Class Investigator. It is the highest rank one can achieve as a CCG in this game. To increase your rank, you can take out enemies, complete events, missions, etc.

Take down bosses to earn your Reputation and rank (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Codezzy - Roblox Codes & More)

You must have 25,000 or more Reputation as a CCG. You can earn your Reputation by completing quests, and events, and taking down Ghouls for good. To check your current Reputation, interact with Saiyo Natsuki, an NPC found in the CCG headquarters. Press the "P" key to activate the location marker and follow it to reach here.

After gaining 25,000 Reputation, you must craft five One Eyed Kakuja Fragments. To do so, give the following resources to an NPC called Damir D. Mado in the CCG headquarters:

x2 One Eyed Fragments : Dropped from the Eto raid boss.

: Dropped from the Eto raid boss. x2 Kakuja Fragments: Crafted using x5 Bikaku Fragment, x5 Ukaku Fragment, x5 Koukaku Fragment, and x5 Rinkaku Fragment. Use the crafting bench at the CCG headquarters. Furthermore, you can find the required fragments by completing missions or looting drops by players and bosses.

Damir D. Mado NPC in CCG base (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ Codezzy - Roblox Codes & More)

Once you have crafted x5 One Eyed Kakuja Fragments, head over to Damir D. Mado. You can find him on the second floor of the CCG base. Giving him the said items will unlock the Arata Proto Quinque.

FAQs

How do I get the Arata Proto in Ghoul://Re?

You can get the Arata Proto by offering x5 One Eyed Kakuja Fragments to Damir D. Mado.

Where is Damir D. Mado located in Ghoul://Re?

You can find Damir D. Mado on the second floor of the CCG base.

How to check the current rank in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your rank by interacting with an NPC called Saiyo Natsuki, the receptionist at the CCG base.

