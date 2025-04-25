How to enchant fishing rods in the Second Sea in Fisch

In Fisch, it is necessary to keep upgrading your tools so you can level up fast and earn more Credits (C$) and Embercoins (E$). The most important tool in your gear is obviously the fishing rod. To enhance its capabilities, you can use an Enchant Relic to boost its stats in unique ways.

It's already known that enchanting a fishing rod requires you to go to an Enchant Altar. While you can find an Enchant Altar under the Statue of Sovereignty in the First Sea, ever wondered if there is another one in the Second Sea?

You can find an Enchant Altar on the Second Sea's Lushgrove island, but there is a catch: it is hidden. This guide explains how to find the Enchant Altar and enchant a fishing rod in the Second Sea in Fisch.

Enchant Altar location in the Second Sea in Fisch

Professor Gunk NPC outside the Enchant Altar (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@minebloxgame)

As mentioned earlier, the Enchant Altar in the Second Sea can be found in Lushgrove. Just like in the First Sea, you will need to use an elevator to get there. You can follow the steps mentioned below to reach the Enchant Altar located in Lushgrove.

From Waveborne (starter island), head to the northwestern side until you reach Lushgrove.

At Lushgrove, you can find a cave entrance on the GPS coordinates XYZ: 1170, 115, -750. You will know it's the right location when you find an NPC called Professor Gunk at the cave entrance.

Make your way through the cave, and you will find an elevator there.

You can use this elevator for free to reach an area with an obstacle course.

Complete the obstacle course by jumping through the platforms to finally reach the Enchant Altar.

How to enchant rods in the Second Sea

The steps to enchant your fishing rod in the Second Sea are similar to those in the First Sea. You will need an Enchant or Exalted Relic to carry out this process. Moreover, it should be noted that the altar is active only during the nighttime. So, wait until it's night or use a Sundial Totem to instantly change the time of the day.

Equip the Enchant Relic to enchant the rod (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@minebloxgame)

Once the Enchant Altar is active, put your desired fishing rod in the quick slot. Then, get close to the altar and equip the Enchant or Exalted Relic in your hands. Your next step should be interacting with the Enchant Altar while holding the relic in your hand. Doing so will cast a random enchantment on your fishing rod.

FAQs

How do I get an Enchant Relic in Fisch?

You can get an Enchant Relic from Merlin or by fishing in the ocean.

Where is the Enchant Altar in the Second Sea in Fisch?

You can find the Enchant Altar in Lushgrove in the Second Sea.

What is the best Enchantment in Fisch?

Abyssal is one of the best Enchantments to have in this experience.

