How Evolutions work in Anime Defenders

A guide to Evolution in Anime Defenders
Anime Defenders (Image via Roblox)

Anime Defenders allows players to transform their units into their ultimate form through a mechanic called Evolution. Through certain resources, your unit’s capabilities can skyrocket, amplifying their efficiency in combat. Evolved units tend to be among the best in the game. This is particularly true for Mythic rarity units, whose already great baseline stats receive a massive upgrade through evolution. Of course, not all units can evolve, and it can be difficult to know which ones can.

Curious about Evolutions and how they work? This guide will quell your curiosity by giving you all the information you need about this mechanic in the anime-inspired Roblox experience.

The Evolution mechanic in Anime Defenders

Star Rifts can be obtained through the Challenge mode (Image via Roblox)
Evolution in Anime Defenders can be accessed from the summon area, located next to the Crafting station. Upon interacting with it, the game will prompt you with a menu where you choose a character to evolve.

Each character requires a specific item to evolve, which can be crafted using rare items called Star Rifts. These are shards that have a chance to drop from the Challenge game mode.

Star Rifts obtained through stage completion (Image via Roblox)
Six types of Star Rifts can drop from any Challenge stage: Red, Blue, Purple, Yellow, Green, and Rainbow. Rainbow shards have the lowest drop rate, making them the rarest. Consequently, you need fewer of the Rainbow type to evolve a unit than the normal colored ones.

Once you have collected the required items, use the Evolution station to evolve the desired unit. Your character will receive boosted stats and a new set of abilities at high upgrade levels. The evolved unit will have greater attack power and range, along with reduced cooldown time.

All Unit Evolutions in Anime Defenders

Evolution screen for Donut Warrior (Image via Roblox || XenoTy on YouTube)
Here’s a list of units that can evolve in the game using special craftable items:

Unit Evolutions

Unit

Rarity

Evolution

Ant King

Mythic

Ant King (Unlocked)

Bear King

Mythic

Bear King (Unlocked)

Carp

Mythic

Prime Carp

Chance Taker

Secret

Chance King

Curse Prince

Mythic

Curse King

The Cursed Knight

Secret

The Cursed Knight (Unlocked)

Donut Warrior

Mythic

Donut Master

Elf Wizardess

Mythic

Elf Hero

Esper

Mythic

Unstable Esper

Flame Dragon King

Mythic

Flame Dragon God

The Gamer

Mythic

The Pro Gamer

Sharpshooter

Mythic

Proficient Sharpshooter

Skull Warrior

Mythic

Skull Paladin

Thunder Shinobi

Mythic

Thunder God

Warrior Princess

Mythic

Warrior Queen

FAQs

Where do I get Star Rifts to craft rare evolution items?

Star Rifts have a chance to drop when completing stages in the Challenge mode.

How do I evolve Flame Dragon King into Flame Dragon God?

You can evolve Flame Dragon King by crafting Fire Dragon Soul with 14 Yellow, seven Blue, five purple, six Green, and one Rainbow Star Rifts.

Are there any Rare units that can evolve in Anime Defenders?

Currently, there are no units below the Mythic rarity that can evolve at the moment.

