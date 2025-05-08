How to favorite items in Grow a Garden

In one of the recent updates for Grow a Garden, the developers have added the feature to favorite crops. This is an extremely helpful quality-of-life feature that makes it easier to sell crops in bulk. For those wondering how, whenever you favorite a crop, it will get locked in your inventory or quick slot. You can then select the "sell my inventory" option without having to fear losing your favorite crop.
The control or keybind to favorite an item is not properly explained in-game by the developers. To help with that, here's a guide on how to favorite and unfavorite items in your inventory.
Steps to favorite an item in Grow a Garden
On PC, use the following steps to favorite an item in this Roblox title:
- Acquire an item to store it in your inventory or quick slot.
- Hover your cursor on the desired crop.
- Right-click on it to favorite it. You will know the desired crop is favorited when a small heart icon appears on it.
To unfavorite items on PC, you need to right-click on the favorited item again, which will also remove the heart icon from it.
On mobile, use the following steps to favorite an item:
- Collect crops after planting them in your garden.
- Choose an item you want to favorite from the quick slot or the inventory.
- Once selected, double-tap on the item to favorite it. A small heart icon will appear once again on the screen.
You can unfavorite the desired crop by double-tapping on it again. The heart icon will be removed once you do it.
Due to a recent bug, the favoriting feature isn't available for some players in this game. It's like the bug where the Gear Shop didn't appear in most lobbies. This doesn't necessarily mean there's anything wrong with your device or account, so you don't need to panic. It's a common bug that made its way to the game during one of the recent updates.
To fix this issue, you simply have to restart the game and try again. If it doesn't work the first time, repeat the process until it does.
FAQs
How can I favorite a crop in Grow a Garden?
You can favorite a crop by right-clicking on it in the inventory. On mobile devices, you can favorite a crop or seed by double-tapping on it.
How do I unfavorite an item in Grow a Garden?
You can unfavorite an item by right-clicking on it in the quick slot or inventory. On mobile devices, you can unfavorite by double-tapping on the favorited crop.
What is the best crop in Grow a Garden?
Pepper, Grapes, Dragon Fruit, and Mango are some of the best fruits to acquire early on in this game.
