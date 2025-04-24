Where is the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden?

In Grow a Garden, Gear can help you earn money and buy more seeds for the sake of your farm. Gear does not come for free, and you will need a hefty amount of cash to purchase it. In the initial phase, you can easily buy something like a Basic Sprinkler to boost the size of your crops. Later, you can purchase other stuff to gain unique benefits and become the wealthiest in the lobby.
While you can generally find a dedicated shop for purchasing it in front of the Seed Shop, it's not spawning in this location on some servers.
Several players have brought up this issue where they aren't able to find the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden. To help solve the problem, here's a guide that highlights the easiest solution.
How to find the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden
This Roblox title recently got updated with the Easter Event on April 19, 2025. Ever since, a certain bug has been causing the Gear Shop and the Quest Giver NPCs to disappear from the map. This bug does not exist in every server, but in most of them. If the Gear Shop does not appear in your game, then there is only one thing you can do about it — restart the game.
After relaunching the game on your device, the shop will appear in your lobby, as it normally should. In most cases, the shop reappears on a single relaunch, however, it could also take two to three attempts. Hopefully, this Gear Shop bug will be fixed in the next patch update. Until then, all you can do is restart and wait for it to appear on the server.
The Gear Shop is located in front of the Seed Shop, on the other side of the map. Moreover, there is no button on the map that you can press to teleport there quickly. To reach the Gear Shop, you can walk in a straight line from the Seed Shop.
Once there, you can purchase the following six items from the NPC:
Watering Can
- Price: 50,000 cash or 39 Robux
- Rarity: Rare
- What they do: Speeds up the plant's growth. Can only be used 10 times.
Basic Sprinkler
- Price: 25,000 cash or 79 Robux
- Rarity: Rare
- What they do: Increases the growth speed and fruit size. Lasts only for five minutes.
Advanced Sprinkler
- Price: 50,000 cash or 99 Robux
- Rarity: Legendary
- What they do: Increases the growth speed and mutation chances of the crop. Lasts only for five minutes.
Godly Sprinkler
- Price: 120,000 cash or 149 Robux
- Rarity: Mythic
- What they do: Increases the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances. Lasts only for five minutes.
Master Sprinkler
- Price: 10,000,000 cash or 199 Robux
- Rarity: Divine
- What they do: Significantly boost the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances. Lasts for 10 minutes.
FAQs
What does a mutation do in Grow a Garden?
There are various mutations in this experience, and each of them increases your crop's value.
Where is the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden?
You can find the Gear Shop in front of the Seed Shop.
What is the best Gear in Grow a Garden?
Master Sprinkler is currently the best Gear as it massively boosts the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances.
