How to find Bone spawn location in Ninja Time: Snake Hideout 2 location

Ninja Time, a Naruto-inspired Roblox experience, requires you to explore the map and fight various enemies to gain XP, level up, and obtain different items. However, not all adversaries are equally easy to find. The Snake Hideout 2 is one such boss location that requires you to wait and solve a puzzle to gain entry. On top of that, you must know Bone's spawn time to line everything up.

Hence, this article will serve as a brief guide to help you find the boss' spawn location and unlock it.

A brief guide to finding Bone's Snake Hideout 2 in Ninja Time

Find this snake head to find the Bone boss (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to fight the Bone raid boss in the game, you must head over to Snake Hideout 2 and wait for him to spawn. However, finding this place can be slightly tough, especially if you're new to the game.

Below, we have the complete instructions on how to find this place:

Leave the Leaf Village and head outside.

and head outside. Head left and cross the river.

Explore the area until you find a huge tree called The Strong .

. Find the Scarecrow boss in the vicinity.

boss in the vicinity. From this boss' location, head left until you see a huge snake head entrance.

Enter the cave to find the Bone Boss. However, the entrance will be blocked by a boulder.

The only way to remove the boulder and enter the arena is to wait for the Bone boss to spawn. However, the boss has a six-hour spawn buffer. This means you must wait for six hours before Bone spawns again. Once he does, the boulder will disappear automatically. Note that the buffer is counted from 11 AM PST.

Essentially, if you miss the boss's spawn, we recommend visiting later since you won't be able to enter the cave otherwise. You can utilize this time to level up and gain useful skills to dispatch the boss quickly.

How to find Bone in Snake Hideout 2

The boulder will only disappear when the boss spawns (Image via Roblox)

Once Bone finally spawns and the boulder disappears, you will find yourself in a maze. It is quite easy to get lost and waste a lot of time inside the place, and not come across the boss. Hence, follow the directions provided below to avoid this issue:

Step inside and take the first right.

Next, keep moving until you find the first left and take the turn.

Keep moving and take the first left turn.

Now, keep moving straight.

Keep following the path until you find a big hole in the wall.

Enter the hole to find the Bone boss.

Once you enter the boss area, the fight will begin. However, beware since Bone is a challenging boss and will put up a good fight.

FAQs about Ninja Time

How often does Bone spawn in Ninja Time?

Bone spawns every six hours in the game.

How to remove the boulder from Snake Hideout 2 in Ninja Time?

The boulder automatically disappears when the Bone boss spawns.

Do you need to leave the Leaf Village to find the Bone boss in Ninja Time?

Yes, the Bone boss fight area is outside the Leaf Village.

