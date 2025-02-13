How to find the Prehistoric Island in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits has a variety of locations ranging from islands to seas, each containing interesting things. However, the Prehistoric Island is a mystery since it is extremely hard to find. It also plays a crucial role if you wish to complete a good number of quests in the game.

To that end, this article will explain where you can locate this island, when it spawns, and what you can find on it.

A brief guide to the Prehistoric Island in Blox Fruits

The island spawns randomly (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

The Prehistoric Island spawns randomly in the game, making it extremely hard to track its location. Hence, determining a fixed coordinate for the island is next to impossible. Furthermore, the event takes place randomly. However, there are a couple of things you can do to be prepared when the island does pop up.

First, you must be in a danger level 5 or above sea. The island doesn't spawn anywhere less so it is no use sailing those waters. Next, we recommend keeping the Volcanic Magnet in your possession. While this doesn't directly affect the island spawning, it certainly helps when it finally does appear.

Once you see the Prehistoric Island spawn, immediately set sail and land on it. This is because the island will despawn if there are no players on it. If this happens, you will again need to wait for it to randomly pop into existence.

What can you do on the Prehistoric (Volcanic) Island

You must be danger level 5 or higher sea to find the island (Image via Roblox)

Upon reaching the Prehistoric Island, you can finally participate in the Volcanic event where you must protect the Ancient Relic from waves of mobs. Once you do so, you will obtain various rewards including Dragon Eggs and Dinosaur Bones. These are extremely useful crafting items that can only be found on this island.

Note that you must visit the Fossil Expert NPC on the island who can turn them into useful items. You will also find a cave on the Prehistoric Island which is only accessible once you defeat the mobs. However, you must obtain the Draco Race if you wish to enter and explore this location.

To obtain this race, visit Hydra Island and find the Dragon Wizard at the Dragon Dojo. Note that you must complete a couple of quests to unlock this race.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

Does the Prehistoric Island spawn at a fixed time in Blox Fruits?

No, the Prehistoric Island spawns randomly in the game.

Can the Prehistoric Island spawn in danger level 2 sea in Blox Fruits?

No, the island only spawns in danger level 5 or higher sea.

Which race can enter the cave on Prehistoric Island in Blox Fruits?

The Draco Race can enter the cave once you unlock it by defeating the mobs.

