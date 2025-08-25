How to find the Submerged Island in Blox Fruits

The Submerged Island has arrived in Blox Fruits with the Lightning update. The patch also introduced much new content to the experience, such as Lightning Fruit rework, awakening system changes, Lightning abilities, a Lightning event, and new Fishing features.

The Submerged Island in Blox Fruits is pretty inconspicuous, so you might have a hard time finding it. Read on to learn how to do so.

Guide to finding Submerged Island in Blox Fruits

Find the Submerged Island with this Blox Fruits guide (Image via Roblox)

The Submerged Island features new NPCs and questlines that offer high Exp and rewards, with which you can upgrade your Lightning abilities and farm new event materials.

Here's the step-by-step guide to finding the Submerged Island:

Step 1: Reach the Third Sea by achieving at least 1500 level and completing the required quests.

Reach the by achieving at least 1500 level and completing the required quests. Step 2: Visit Tiki Outpos t, the last island in the Third Sea before the underwater island.

Visit t, the last island in the Third Sea before the underwater island. Step 3: Locate Sub Port 01 at Tiki Outpost , which is on the backside near the Sun-kissed Warriors, and find the Submarine Worker NPC .

Locate at , which is on the backside near the Sun-kissed Warriors, and find the . Step 4: Defeat the Tyrant of the Skies boss to get access to the submarine.

Defeat the boss to get access to the submarine. Step 5: Talk to the Submarine Worker and select the "Yes" option twice. This will teleport you to the Submerged Island.

Note that you can't use a World Portal to travel to the Submerged Island; the submarine route is the only way.

Other new content of the Lightning update in Blox Fruits

Check out the major highlights of the Lightning update (Image via Roblox)

Here are the major highlights of the Lightning update in Blox Fruits:

Lightning Fruit rework: Visuals and new tactical abilities like Lightning Orb, Electric Flash, Thunderstorm, and Sky Jet have been enhanced. The new awakening system can now also unlock advanced powers and secret skills.

Visuals and new tactical abilities like Lightning Orb, Electric Flash, Thunderstorm, and Sky Jet have been enhanced. The new awakening system can now also unlock advanced powers and secret skills. Lightning event: This is an hourly festivity set to take place across major islands with electrified NPCs and exclusive event rewards through special currency.

This is an hourly festivity set to take place across major islands with electrified NPCs and exclusive event rewards through special currency. Fishing mechanic: A new Fishing mechanic has been added, allowing you to complete quests with fishermen NPCs, rod upgrades, bait, and catch rare rewards.

A new Fishing mechanic has been added, allowing you to complete quests with fishermen NPCs, rod upgrades, bait, and catch rare rewards. Summer Gacha/Potion system: Limited-time fruit spins and fresh potion buffs for unique gameplay effects have been introduced.

FAQs related to Blox Fruits

Can there be special requirements to access the Submerged Island in Blox Fruits?

Yes, your account's progress and quest completion status can decide whether you're eligible to enter the Submerged Island or not.

When did the Lightning update go live in Blox Fruits?

The Lightning update went live on August 23, 2025.

