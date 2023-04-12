How to get the 10 Egg Badges in Roblox Man City Blue Moon?

Roblox platform and Premier League supergiant Manchester City collaborated to launch Man City Blue Moon in the metaverse. The gameplay revolves around racing and football on a mystical virtual plane themed around Man City.

Manchester City @ManCity



Get your



And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox! 🙌Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon...

This month, the Easter special event at the Man City Blue Moon kickstarted with an exclusive egg hunt challenge. Players are tasked with finding ten eggs scattered across the map to acquire special event badges.

Additionally, individuals must spend around £20 to collect the special Junior Membership Egg Hunt Badge. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the special event and badges.

Use the promo code "Roblox" to get a £5 discount when purchasing the Junior Membership

Follow the steps featured below to collect the ten Easter Egg Hunt Badges within a matter of minutes.

1) Junior Membership and Festive Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Talk to the quest mascot to purchase the badge (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Start the Roblox game and enter the server.

After you respawn, head to the giant spaceship.

You will find the game's mascot with a floating title that states, "Become A Junior Member."

Interact with the NPC to access the purchase interface.

Use the promo code to get a discount and complete the purchase.

Now stand under the navigation light to enter the spaceship.

Collect the egg to get earn the badge.

Players can also find an Easter Egg behind the NPC mascot. After collecting this egg, they will earn the Festive Easter Egg Hunter Badge.

2) Electric Blue Easter Egg Hunter Badge

The egg inside the race cave (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get past the City Store (in-game shop)

Keep going straight on the crimson-themed road

You will reach a race track's starting line leading to a cave

Walk inside the cave and jump in the opening to your right side

Keep walking straight to find the Blue Easter Egg near the wall

3) Hatching Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Hatching Egg near the goalpost (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Head to the Blue Moon Academy.

Enter the indoor football pitch.

You will find the Hatching Easter Egg next to the left goalpost.

4) Moonchester Egg Hunter Badge

Easter Egg behind Buggy's vehicles (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get out of the Blue Moon Academy.

Look over to your right side to find Buggy Shop.

Walk past the shop's shed and go behind the blue car.

You can collect the Moonchester Egg and earn the Roblox badge.

5) Multi-Colour Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Easter Egg on a tree (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Players must walk on the terrain next to the City Academy.

Reach the football tree (tree with footballs as branches and leaves).

Get past it to reach the violet-themed bridge.

Go straight from the bridge to find two trees.

The Easter Egg can be found on top of the small tree.

6) Orange Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Easter Egg on the T-Shirt stand (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Travel to the City Store and get inside the building.

The egg is located on the City T-Shirt stand.

You can climb on the stand to collect the Easter Egg and earn the Roblox badge.

7) Purple Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Egg on top of the City Store (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Walk out of the City Store

Jump on the geyser with blue particle effects on it

You will be launched into the sky

Glide to the roof of the City Store to find the Easter Egg

8) Spotted Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Increase your screen's brightness to spot the egg (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Head to the waterfalls near the signs.

Go to the left side of the falls that looks like a tunnel

The Easter Egg is behind the flowers.

9) Striped Easter Egg Hunter Badge

Egg under the bridge (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

This Easter Egg can be found on the way to the MoonBall area.

There is a small bridge past the Daily Quests NPC.

You can find the egg under the bridge and obtain the last Roblox badge.

Players will receive the Roblox Egg Hunter Badges right after collecting the Easter Eggs.

Poll : 0 votes