How to get the Easter Egg Hunt Badge in Roblox Barry's Prison Run! ?

Developed by PlatinumFalls, Roblox Barry's Prison Run! debuted in the metaverse in 2022. It has garnered critical acclaim from the community and has received over a billion visits on the Roblox site.
Players must escape prison with deadly traps and guards to earn in-game rewards. From adrenaline-pumping obby courses to fighting a mecha robot with a rocket launcher, Roblox Barry's Prison Run! has evolved into a powerhouse in the adventure genre.
As of this month, the new Easter Update is in full swing, as players can participate in the exclusive egg hunt challenge. They must collect easter eggs to acquire the special Easter Egg Hunt Badge. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the Roblox badge.
Players must scavenge hunt for the event eggs in Roblox Barry's Prison Run!
How to get eggs in Roblox Barry's Prison Run!?
Robloxians must collect ten Easter Eggs to add the special event badge to their collection. They can complete this challenge within a few minutes by following the simple steps outlined below.
First egg:
- Launch the Roblox game and get into any lobby (difficulty doesn't matter)
- From the spawn point cell, get on your bed and walk on the small pipe (follow the neon arrows to avoid confusion)
- Go inside the small tunnel
- Complete the obby course to find the first egg needed for the Roblox badge
Second egg:
- Exit the first obby course using the open vent
- You will enter the prison block
- The second egg is next to Cell 1
- An NPC guard will chase the players when they enter the prison block. Hence they must avoid getting caught
Third egg:
- Get to the first floor to reach Cell 6
- Follow the neon sign and get on the pipe
- Go straight and jump on the second pipe
- Walk inside the open vent to reach the penitentiary's lavatory
- The egg can be found in the space near the last stall
Fourth egg:
- Now, open the third stall's door and start digging with the shovel
- You will reach the lava obby course
- Get past the obstacles and avoid falling into the flowing lava
- After crossing the broken bridge, keep going straight
- You will find the egg next to the doorway
Fifth egg:
- Walk inside the doorway to enter the dungeon obby
- Jump in the right direction to avoid getting eliminated by the spike traps
- Go to the end of the boulder passage to find a ladder
- Climb it to reach the dungeon cells
- The NPC guarding the place will chase you; quickly grab the pink egg located on the right-hand side of the dungeon
Sixth egg:
- Sprint to the room located on your left side and hit the interact button near the lever
- Now rush inside the newly opened room at the end of the dungeon and start climbing the broken ladder
- You will reach a wooden elevator and use it to get to the jail's floor
- Go inside the "Security Training" obby area and finish the course
- This obby course is easy as all you have to do is make clean jumps
- Reach the end of the system to find the egg
Seventh egg:
- Players must head back to the Security Training obby course
- After crossing the mesh platforms, a ladder will be visible
- Get on the ladder's platform and climb it
- Keep walking until you reach the storage room
- Enter the storage room to find the egg on the left-hand side
Eighth egg:
- Find a ladder inside the storage room near the green respawn point button
- Carry it to the storage room's hallway through the "Visitor Phone Centre."
- Place the ladder under the vent
- Get inside the vent to enter a new obby course
- Finish the course and turn off the valves
- Jump over the metal vents connected to the valves and walk forward
- You can find the egg at the end of the vent
Ninth egg:
- There is an open door above the vent. Enter it
- You will reach a room with a giant fan underneath it
- Players must time it correctly to float into the open vent visible when they fly using the giant fan's air
- The vent leads the players to the prison cafeteria
- A boss fight featuring Garry The Chef will commence
- Quickly grab the missile launcher inside the kitchen and blow up the NPC with a few missiles
- Exit the cafeteria to grab the floating egg on the left side of the exit door
Tenth egg:
- Keep going straight from the cafeteria's exit
- Players will reach a room with a giant fan
- Walk above the fan, and you will start flying
- Avoid getting hit by the lasers (Use your movement keys)
- Finish the obby challenge and exit the prison
- You will reach the prison yard, and a boss fight with the mecha soldier will start
- Destroy the boss with your missile launcher and escape the prison using the SWAT vehicle
- You will be dropped off in a desert
- Sprint to the cacti visible from your drop-off location to find the final egg
After acquiring all the eggs, players will instantly get the event badge in Roblox Barry's Prison Run.