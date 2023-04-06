How to get the Easter Egg Hunt Badge in Roblox Barry's Prison Run! ?

Developed by PlatinumFalls, Roblox Barry's Prison Run! debuted in the metaverse in 2022. It has garnered critical acclaim from the community and has received over a billion visits on the Roblox site.

Players must escape prison with deadly traps and guards to earn in-game rewards. From adrenaline-pumping obby courses to fighting a mecha robot with a rocket launcher, Roblox Barry's Prison Run! has evolved into a powerhouse in the adventure genre.

As of this month, the new Easter Update is in full swing, as players can participate in the exclusive egg hunt challenge. They must collect easter eggs to acquire the special Easter Egg Hunt Badge. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the Roblox badge.

Players must scavenge hunt for the event eggs in Roblox Barry's Prison Run!

How to get eggs in Roblox Barry's Prison Run!?

Robloxians must collect ten Easter Eggs to add the special event badge to their collection. They can complete this challenge within a few minutes by following the simple steps outlined below.

First egg:

The first egg can be found at the end of the obby course (Image via Conor3D)

Launch the Roblox game and get into any lobby (difficulty doesn't matter)

From the spawn point cell, get on your bed and walk on the small pipe (follow the neon arrows to avoid confusion)

Go inside the small tunnel

Complete the obby course to find the first egg needed for the Roblox badge

Second egg:

The green circle indicates the egg (Image via Conor3D)

Exit the first obby course using the open vent

You will enter the prison block

The second egg is next to Cell 1

An NPC guard will chase the players when they enter the prison block. Hence they must avoid getting caught

Third egg:

The last space near the previous stall (Image via Conor3D)

Get to the first floor to reach Cell 6

Follow the neon sign and get on the pipe

Go straight and jump on the second pipe

Walk inside the open vent to reach the penitentiary's lavatory

The egg can be found in the space near the last stall

Fourth egg:

The egg next to the doorway (Image via Conor3D)

Now, open the third stall's door and start digging with the shovel

You will reach the lava obby course

Get past the obstacles and avoid falling into the flowing lava

After crossing the broken bridge, keep going straight

You will find the egg next to the doorway

Fifth egg:

Collect the egg before the NPC catches you (Image via Conor3D)

Walk inside the doorway to enter the dungeon obby

Jump in the right direction to avoid getting eliminated by the spike traps

Go to the end of the boulder passage to find a ladder

Climb it to reach the dungeon cells

The NPC guarding the place will chase you; quickly grab the pink egg located on the right-hand side of the dungeon

Sixth egg:

The egg can be found on the mesh platform (Image via Conor3D)

Sprint to the room located on your left side and hit the interact button near the lever

Now rush inside the newly opened room at the end of the dungeon and start climbing the broken ladder

You will reach a wooden elevator and use it to get to the jail's floor

Go inside the "Security Training" obby area and finish the course

This obby course is easy as all you have to do is make clean jumps

Reach the end of the system to find the egg

Seventh egg:

The egg is right next to the brown storage boxes (Image via Conor3D)

Players must head back to the Security Training obby course

After crossing the mesh platforms, a ladder will be visible

Get on the ladder's platform and climb it

Keep walking until you reach the storage room

Enter the storage room to find the egg on the left-hand side

Eighth egg:

The egg can be found behind the vent (Image via Conor3D)

Find a ladder inside the storage room near the green respawn point button

Carry it to the storage room's hallway through the "Visitor Phone Centre."

Place the ladder under the vent

Get inside the vent to enter a new obby course

Finish the course and turn off the valves

Jump over the metal vents connected to the valves and walk forward

You can find the egg at the end of the vent

Ninth egg:

Eliminate the NPC before collecting the egg (Image via Conor3D)

There is an open door above the vent. Enter it

You will reach a room with a giant fan underneath it

Players must time it correctly to float into the open vent visible when they fly using the giant fan's air

The vent leads the players to the prison cafeteria

A boss fight featuring Garry The Chef will commence

Quickly grab the missile launcher inside the kitchen and blow up the NPC with a few missiles

Exit the cafeteria to grab the floating egg on the left side of the exit door

Tenth egg:

The final egg near two cacti (Image via Conor3D)

Keep going straight from the cafeteria's exit

Players will reach a room with a giant fan

Walk above the fan, and you will start flying

Avoid getting hit by the lasers (Use your movement keys)

Finish the obby challenge and exit the prison

You will reach the prison yard, and a boss fight with the mecha soldier will start

Destroy the boss with your missile launcher and escape the prison using the SWAT vehicle

You will be dropped off in a desert

Sprint to the cacti visible from your drop-off location to find the final egg

After acquiring all the eggs, players will instantly get the event badge in Roblox Barry's Prison Run.

