The Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch is one of the latest fishing rods that was added with the Atlantis update. It can be purchased in the Atlantis area — but first — you will need to uncover its exact location. Finding the rod isn't an easy task, as it requires you to complete a two-player puzzle in the Ethereal Abyss — a sub-location in Atlantis. Despite the challenge, don't hesitate to collect the Abyssal Specter Rod because it boasts a high resiliency stat, making it ideal for catching heavier fish with ease.

This guide explains how to complete the Ethereal Abyss puzzle and obtain the Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch.

How to get the Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch (Ethereal Abyss puzzle guide)

To get the Abyssal Specter Rod in this Roblox title, you will first have to enter the Atlantis area. Reaching the said area isn't simple, as it requires you to complete a handful of steps beforehand. In short, you need to pull five hidden levers in the Forsaken Shores and use the Zeus Heart in Grand Reef to teleport to Atlantis.

For a detailed guide on how to reach Atlantis, you can check out our guide on it.

Note: Take a friend alongside you as the Ethereal Abyss puzzle is a two-player task. It can't be completed solo.

The Ethereal Abyss entrance (Image via Roblox)

Once you are in the Atlantis, go in the backward direction from the spawn area. There, you should find a small pool behind three sharp rocks. Enter that pool and swim through a small opening among the rocks to reach the Ethereal Abyss. Make sure you have equipped a Super Flipper and an Advanced Diving Gear, as you will be spending a lot of time underwater.

To complete the puzzle, you need to reach the blue locked door in the Ethereal Abyss. From this spot, player 1 should go to the room on the left, while the other one on the right. Once both players enter their respective rooms, the doors will close, and a strict timer will begin. You need to complete the puzzle before time runs out. If not, both players will die because of a poisonous gas.

The Ethereal Abyss puzzle in the right room (Image via Roblox)

The player in the left room needs to find and press three buttons that spawn randomly and require exploration. Once they press a button, a symbol will glow up on the clock in the right room. The player in the right room must then adjust the clock's hands to match the glowing symbol.

Remember, once all three hands of the clock are adjusted properly, players need to press the red button to confirm the action. Doing so will complete the first cycle of the puzzle.

Both players need to repeat the process a total of three times to solve the puzzle. Once the Ethereal Abyss puzzle is completed, the blue locked door will open and you can swim your way past it. Following the stream, you will reach a hall where the Abyssal Specter Rod is placed against a wall. You can then purchase it for 1,004,269C$.

An overview of Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch

The Abyssal Specter Rod is a decent choice for catching heavier fish. Not only does this fishing rod have an infinite weight capacity but also has a 60% resiliency. Additionally, with a 90% luck stat, it increases your chances of catching a rare fish in fewer attempts.

Apart from the above, the Abyssal Specter Rod is lackluster when it comes to luring speed. It is slow and makes you wait longer for the fishing mini-game to start. Unlike the Poseidon Rod, this rod does not have a passive but it's still worth having due to its decent stats.

FAQs

How to get the Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch

You can get the Abyssal Specter Rod after completing the Ethereal Abyss puzzle.

How much does the Abyssal Specter Rod cost in Fisch?

The Abyssal Specter can be bought for 1,004,269C$ in this experience.

How to get the Poseidon Rod in Fisch

You can get the Poseidon Rod after completing the Poseidon Temple puzzle in Atlantis.

