How to get Air Jump in Vox Seas

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 13, 2025 06:57 GMT
Acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas with this guide! (Image via Roblox)
Acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas with this guide (Image via Roblox)

Air Jump, also known as Geppo and Sky Jump, is among the most sought-after mobility abilities in Vox Seas. It lets your character leap upward repeatedly in mid-air while consuming Energy (blue stamina bar). Many of the islands, enemies, and secrets are accessible only with Air Jump, which is why acquiring it is crucial.

Read on to learn how you can acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas.

How can you acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas?

Sail to Air Jump Island, climb to the peak, and purchase the skill from the NPC (Image via Roblox)
Sail to Air Jump Island, climb to the peak, and purchase the skill from the NPC (Image via Roblox)

Here's a step-by-step guide to acquiring Air Jump:

Step 1: Ensure you meet the requirements

To obtain Air Jump, you must possess 5,000 Cash, Obby skill, and access to a boat.

Also read: Vox Seas: A beginner's guide

Step 2: Find Air Jump Island

Start your expedition by searching for the Air Jump Island while sailing on your boat. It's a tall, pillar-like mountain with a waterfall, which makes it easy to identify from a distance. Depending on your faction, you will have to take different routes to find this island:

  • Marines: Sail to the left from the location where you spawn.
  • Pirates: Sail to the right from the location where you spawn.

Step 3: Scale the mountain

Once you find the island, you must scale its mountain using the Obby skill. On your way up, you will come across various ladders and stone steps. Don't worry if you fall, as it won't affect your health. You can retry and make the climb.

Step 4: Purchase Air Jump

Once you reach the top, you will see Air Jump Teacher (an NPC) near a campfire. Approach the NPC and pay 5,000 Cash to learn the skill. If you're short of Cash, you can turn to a nearby Gold Chest that will help you with some money.

Also read: How to change race in Vox Seas

FAQs related to Air Jump

How can you use Air Jump?

You can use Air Jump until you exhaust your Energy Bar. It can be used to reach new islands, dodge attacks of difficult bosses, and complete quests quickly. You can also pair it with other movement abilities, such as dash or sprint. All in all, it allows you to fully explore different corners of the world of Vox Seas and take on greater challenges.

How can you earn Cash to buy Air Jump?

If you're short on Cash, you can finish quests and defeat mobs or search for chests around different islands to earn the required amount.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

