How to get Air Jump in Vox Seas

Air Jump, also known as Geppo and Sky Jump, is among the most sought-after mobility abilities in Vox Seas. It lets your character leap upward repeatedly in mid-air while consuming Energy (blue stamina bar). Many of the islands, enemies, and secrets are accessible only with Air Jump, which is why acquiring it is crucial.
Read on to learn how you can acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas.
How can you acquire Air Jump in Vox Seas?
Here's a step-by-step guide to acquiring Air Jump:
Step 1: Ensure you meet the requirements
To obtain Air Jump, you must possess 5,000 Cash, Obby skill, and access to a boat.
Step 2: Find Air Jump Island
Start your expedition by searching for the Air Jump Island while sailing on your boat. It's a tall, pillar-like mountain with a waterfall, which makes it easy to identify from a distance. Depending on your faction, you will have to take different routes to find this island:
- Marines: Sail to the left from the location where you spawn.
- Pirates: Sail to the right from the location where you spawn.
Step 3: Scale the mountain
Once you find the island, you must scale its mountain using the Obby skill. On your way up, you will come across various ladders and stone steps. Don't worry if you fall, as it won't affect your health. You can retry and make the climb.
Step 4: Purchase Air Jump
Once you reach the top, you will see Air Jump Teacher (an NPC) near a campfire. Approach the NPC and pay 5,000 Cash to learn the skill. If you're short of Cash, you can turn to a nearby Gold Chest that will help you with some money.
FAQs related to Air Jump
How can you use Air Jump?
You can use Air Jump until you exhaust your Energy Bar. It can be used to reach new islands, dodge attacks of difficult bosses, and complete quests quickly. You can also pair it with other movement abilities, such as dash or sprint. All in all, it allows you to fully explore different corners of the world of Vox Seas and take on greater challenges.
How can you earn Cash to buy Air Jump?
If you're short on Cash, you can finish quests and defeat mobs or search for chests around different islands to earn the required amount.
