How to get the Astralhook Rod in Fisch

Fisch's Lobster Fishing update featured a variety of things, including new locations, boats, and more. However, the more interesting part of the update was the fresh fishing rods. There are four new fishing rods in the game, and the Astralhook Rod is one of them. You might not know how to unlock and obtain it in the game.

This article offers a brief guide on how to add this rod to your inventory and also shares other crucial information that you should be aware of.

Everything you should know about the Astralhook Rod in Fish

The Astralhook Rod cannot be purchased (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Astralhook Rod is among the late-game fishing rods that you can obtain. It offers good stats that make it worth obtaining. However, you can only get your hands on this fishing rod once you reach level 2500. This is a huge hurdle, especially for new players. The one good thing about the Astralhook Rod is that you don't need to spend any money to obtain it.

Now, the best way to grind through the game and gain enough XP is to keep fishing. The better fish you catch, the more XP you will receive. New players should also explore the map and discover all the locations. This is because the game offers experience points when you visit a new location for the first time.

You should also target the weekends since the developer almost always offers x2 XP on these days. It is the perfect opportunity to gain some extra experience and quickly raise your level. You should also keep fishing in areas that have better chances of spawning legendary or mythic rarity creatures, since they give some of the most XP in the game.

Astralhook Rod stats and the best enchants to use with it

The rod offers great stats (Image via Roblox)

Once you have your hands on the Astralhook Rod, it is time to start fishing. However, before that, you should know more about the rod's stats to help you plan your adventure. Below are all the details that you should know.

Lure Speed: 100%

100% Luck: 200%

200% Control: 0.2

0.2 Resilience: 20%

20% Max Kg: Infinite

Apart from this, the rod also has a handful of passive abilities, further making it a very useful fishing rod that you should own.

Offers +15% Progress Speed for all your catches.

Every 1.2-2.4 seconds, starfall occurs around you when catching a fish, providing an additional +15% Progress Speed.

If you do a perfect cast and catch, you will have a 10% chance of getting a random fish (non-limited) from the bestiary with the Stardust mutation.

You will spawn an Astral Pool once you catch 12 fish. Fishing in this pool gives you an 80% chance of catching fish with the Astral Mutation. This mutation increases the catch's value by six times.

As for the best enchants, we recommend using Mystical, which gives you a 45% Resilience, 25% Luck, 15% Lure Speed, and 10% Progress Speed boost. You can also go for the Sea Overlord, which basically allows you to catch huge fish.

FAQs about Fisch

How do you unlock the Astralhook Rod in Fisch?

You must reach level 2500 to unlock this rod.

How much Luck does the Astralhook Rod give in Fisch?

The rod offers 200% Luck.

What is the maximum weight capacity of the Astralhook Rod in Fisch?

The rod has infinite weight capacity.

