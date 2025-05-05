How to get the Great Rod of Oscar in Fisch

Fisch features a wide range of fishing rods suitable for both newbies and experienced players. The recent Lobster Fishing update added a couple of new rods, including the Great Rod of Oscar, to the game. It is one of the best late-game rods in the game that you can use. However, obtaining it is no easy task.

It requires you to complete several steps and spend a large sum of money before you can add it to your inventory. Hence, this article offers a comprehensive guide that will take you through every step necessary to obtain this fishing rod.

A comprehensive guide to obtaining the Great Rod of Oscar in Fisch

Head over to the Second Sea to start the quest (Image via Roblox)

Before looking for the Great Rod of Oscar you must unlock the Second Sea. This fishing rod is only available there, even though you must move between the First and Second Seas to complete the tasks. Once you do this, the next step requires you to have a whopping 5,000,000 E$ since this is the cost of the rod.

Once you meet all these requirements, head over to Second Sea and travel to the Isle of New Beginnings. Next, head over to the merchant's shop and talk to the Dead Man NPC right next to it. He will tell you about Oscar's Amulet and Locker. Now, you simply have to complete the required tasks to unlock the rod.

How to get Oscar's Amulet

Talk to Dead Man Joe to get clues (Image via Roblox)

Once you talk to Dead Man Joe, head back to the First Sea. Now, you must travel to the Grand Reef Island and start looking for Oscar's Amulet. To be more precise, you must go towards Atlantis' entrance and look for the broken boat. The Amulet is on top of the wreckage.

You can also follow the (-3559, 144, 481.4) coordinates to easily reach the right location and collect the item. Once you have the Amulet, simply head back to the Second Sea and talk to Dead Man Joe.

Receive information about Oscar's Locker

You need diving gear to reach the locker (Image via Roblox)

Once you head back, talk to Dead Man Joe while having the Amulet in your hand. He will give you a hint about the rod's location by offering a cryptic message that says the locker is somewhere near the Cursed Shores. So now, all you need to do is spawn your boat and sail towards this location.

Reach the Great Rod of Oscar's location

For the final step, reach Cursed Shores and ensure that you have the diving gear because you need to go underwater to get the rod. You must head towards the (-340.5, 78.5, 1708.4) coordinates to find the underwater entrance. Keep swimming in the tunnel until you reach Oscar's Locker.

Make sure that you have the Amulet in your hand once you're here or you will start taking damage. Inside, you will find the Great Rod of Oscar that you can purchase for 5,000,000 E$.

Great Rod of Oscar's stats

It is one of the most expensive rods in the game (Image via Roblox)

While this fishing rod might disappoint some players due to a few of its stats, others will love it for the Lure Speed and Luck. Below, we have the complete stats of the Great Rod of Oscar for you to check out.

Lure Speed: 95%

95% Luck: 280%

280% Control: 0.1

0.1 Resilience: 10%

10% Max Kg: Infinite

Apart from this, the fishing rod also offers three passive abilities:

You gain x1.25 XP for each catch when using this rod. The rod gives a +30% Progress Speed bonus. You have a 5% chance of catching a fish with the Oscar Mutation, which increases its value by 5 times.

As for Enchants, you can go for Mystical, which gives you +25% Luck, +45% Resilience, +10% Progress Speed, and +15% Lure Speed boosts. Apart from this, you can also use the Blessed Song Mutation that gives you +40% Progress Speed.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Great Rod of Oscar cost in Fisch?

The rod costs 5,000,000 E$ in the game.

What is the Luck stat of the Great Rod of Oscar in Fisch?

The rod offers 280% Luck.

