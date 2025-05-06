Fisch Lobster Fishing update guide: New locations, boats, and more

Fisch's latest update featured a variety of new elements that players have been expecting for a while now. This includes brand-new locations, fishing rods, boats, and more. The Lobster Fishing update allows you to explore various locations and reel in a variety of fish species to earn cash and gain experience.

However, due to the update's size, it is easy to miss some of the new content. Hence, this article offers a brief guide to the Lobster Fishing update, where you will get to know about all that's worth checking out.

Everything you should know about the Fisch Lobster Fishing update

The utility boats

Talk to this NPC to check out the utility boats (Image via Roblox)

The main highlight of the Lobster Fishing update is the new trawler-style boats that you can use to pick up crustaceans. The update also featured a new fishing minigame that you must use to capture certain fish species. If you wish to acquire these utility boats, you must head over to the newly added Lobster Shores island near Northern Expedition.

There are different boats that you can get (Image via Roblox)

There, you must talk to the Utility Boat NPC, who will show you the list of boats. These boats are equipped with the Old, Rusty, Reinforced, and Premium Cages that are required to capture the lot. Below, we have the list of utility boats and their cost:

Boat Price Speed Small Utility Boat 50,000 80 Medium Utility Boat 250,000 110 Large Utility Boat 500,000 150 Huge Utility Boat 1,500,000 190

Once you have a utility boat, you must head over to the designated lobster fishing zones where you can fish for these creatures. Note that you must wait for around 5 minutes before you catch a lobster with the cage. Next, you must complete a minigame to bring the loot back to the boat.

New locations

The update features various new locations (Image via Roblox)

Next, we have the list of new locations that were introduced with the Lobster Fishing update. The first place is the Lobster Shores island in the First Sea. You will find Chef Larry and the utility boat NPC here. Chef Larry gives you a quest that rewards you with a Lobster Roll, which is necessary to spawn the Lobster Boss fight.

The next new locations are the Carrot Garden, Netter's Haven, and Oscar's Locker. All these locations are in the Second Sea, hence new players won't be able to access them. Below are short descriptions of these locations and what you can expect there.

Carrot Garden - The location is right below Lushgrove, and you can find the Carrot Rod here. There are also eight unique fish that you can catch at this location.

The location is right below Lushgrove, and you can find the Carrot Rod here. There are also eight unique fish that you can catch at this location. Oscar's Locker - This location is tied to the quest that helps you get the Great Rod of Oscar and the Oscar Mutation. Talk to the Dead Man Joe NPC on the Isle of New Beginnings to start this mission.

This location is tied to the quest that helps you get the Great Rod of Oscar and the Oscar Mutation. Talk to the Dead Man Joe NPC on the Isle of New Beginnings to start this mission. Netter's Haven - This new location unlocks the net fishing, which is a new gameplay mechanic. You can swap the cage on your utility boat with the net, which then allows you to catch schools of fish easily.

New fishing rods

There are four new fishing rods in the game (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Apart from this, the Lobster Fishing update also added four new fishing rods to the game. While two of them can be normally purchased from different locations, others require you to reach certain levels in the game before you can add them to your inventory. Below are more details of these fishing rods.

Astralhook Rod - This fishing rod can be obtained by reaching level 2500 in the game. It automatically gets added to your inventory once you hit this level.

This fishing rod can be obtained by reaching level 2500 in the game. It automatically gets added to your inventory once you hit this level. Fang of the Eclipse - You will receive this fishing rod automatically once you reach level 2000 in the game.

You will receive this fishing rod automatically once you reach level 2000 in the game. Carrot Rod - You can purchase this fishing rod from the Carrot Garden for 75,000 E$.

You can purchase this fishing rod from the Carrot Garden for 75,000 E$. Great Rod of Oscar - This rod requires you to complete Dead Man Joe's quest in the Second Sea. Once you do so, you can then purchase it for 5,000,000 E$.

Other new additions

The update has overhauled the inventory UI (Image via Roblox)

Apart from fishing rods and utility boats, the Lobster Fishing update also added three new weather effects to the game. You can now experience Tornadoes, Starfall, and Rainbows periodically. There are various new skins for different fishing rods too that you can purchase from different vendors across the map.

The other major part of the update is the overhauled inventory UI. Now, everything has been separated into different icons, making things look way less cluttered and confusing. You can easily pick what you want to explore without having to find it among everything that you currently possess.

FAQs about Fisch

Did the Fisch Lobster Fishing update add new rods to the game?

Yes, the update featured four new rods.

How do you get the Astral Hook rod in Fisch?

You can get this rod by reaching level 2500 in the game.

How do you unlock the Fang of the Eclipse rod in Fisch?

You can unlock this rod by reaching level 2000 in the game.

