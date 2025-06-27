How to get Battleships in Control Europe

Roblox Control Europe allows you to manage a country and engage in the fundamentals of warfare. Formerly, battles were limited to land, as players were able to freely transport troops across waters without being challenged. The recent introduction of Battleships has deepened the game's strategic aspect. You can now intercept and destroy transport ships before going on the offensive.

This guide shows how you can get and operate Battleships in Control Europe.

Getting Battleships in Roblox Control Europe

Battleships are exclusive to certain cities (Image via Roblox)

Battleships can only be created in a select few port cities in Control Europe. Their availability is marked by a blue anchor icon above the city's name. Given that they are exclusively produced in cities near the water, they are extremely rare.

A few countries, such as the United Kingdom and Italy, begin with a port city in this Roblox experience. You can either choose to play as these countries or conquer their battleship-creating cities. During the latter scenario, you won't be able to create Battleships until you annex the rival country in the game.

Battleships are costlier than Tanks. A fleet of a thousand ships requires 225,000 Manpower, while a thousand Tanks only need 100,000 Manpower. Moreover, the fleet's spawn cost is a whopping $350,000,000, which is 50 million more than Tanks. However, since they are the only naval unit, Battleships provide a distinct advantage to the owner when enemies are trying to attack across the sea.

Importance of Battleships in Control Europe

Battleships require a lot of Manpower (Image via Roblox)

Battleships are the best way to create a dominion over the waters. They bombard enemy ships, prevent any infiltration from the sea, and save you from creating infantry to stop invasions. The enemy loses all their troops if your Battleships destroy their transport vessel before it reaches the shore.

Apart from naval battles, Battleships are also useful for applying pressure on a country. You can deploy them strategically to cut off any attempts by an opponent to send reinforcements via sea. Then, if you decide to begin a fight, go through the whole process of starting a War in Control Europe.

The range of a Battleship (Image via Roblox)

The bombardment range of a Battleship is indicated by an orange circle on the interface. It opens fire the moment an enemy ship gets inside the circle. That said, it won't attack those vessels belonging to your allies or a neutral country.

To maximize the effectiveness of your fleet, deploy them separately so that they cover a wider sea area. Moreover, ensure that access to your small island cities is controlled by at least one Battleship unit.

Also check: Control Europe: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Control Europe

How do I create Battleships?

Battleships can be created in cities that have an anchor icon on top of their name.

How much Manpower and Money is required to create Battleships?

A fleet of thousand Battleships requires 225,000 Manpower and $350,000,000 in the game.

Do Battleships attack other Battleships?

Yes, Battleships can engage with rival Battleships when the latter are in range.

Why are Battleships useful?

Battleships are crucial for naval warfare. You can send them to fight several transport ships, preventing the enemy troops from infiltrating your lands.

