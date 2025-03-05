How to get the Beast Tamer subclass in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer offers a variety of classes and subclasses players can utilize to shape their gameplay. One can also obtain pets and turn some of them into mounts to swiftly move across the map and reach their destination quickly. However, some pets require you to have the Beast Tamer subclass to tame them. Various players are unaware of how to obtain this subclass in the game.

Hence, this article will provide the complete instructions on how to get your hands on the Beast Tamer subclass and all the pets that require you to have it before you can tame them.

Guide to getting the Beast Tamer subclass in Rune Slayer

You must start as the Archer class to unlock this subclass (Image via Roblox)

To get the Beast Tamer subclass, start your character as an Archer. Picking this class and then leveling it up to 30 will unlock the required subclass for the character. If you are serious about obtaining a powerful pet as your mount, start from the beginning since this subclass is exclusive to the Archer.

Follow these steps to get the Beast Tamer subclass:

Start your character with the Archer Class.

Play the game and keep grinding until you reach Level 30. You can do this by completing quests and various tasks.

Once you are Level 30, pick the Beast Tamer subclass from the available options.

Now, apart from the ability to tame various creatures and turn them into your pet, this subclass offers various passive abilities; the most important being the Alpha Predator. It helps you tame the very aggressive and large beasts with ease. Along with this, the Feral Strikes ability lets your pet heal during combat, allowing them to stay in the fight longer.

All pets that require the Beast Tamer subclass

Not all pets require this subclass to be tamed (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to obtain the Beast Tamer subclass, familiarize yourself with all the creatures that require this subclass before you can tame them. There are a total of six creatures you can tame only after getting this subclass:

1) Bear

Location: Pinewood Thickets

Pinewood Thickets What to feed: Feed it Honey

2) Serpent

Location: Greatwood Forest

Greatwood Forest What to feed: Feed raw Salmon

3) Panther

Location: Pinewood Thickets

Pinewood Thickets What to feed: Feed it Animal Hearts

4) Alligator

Location: Greatwood Swamp

Greatwood Swamp What to feed: Feed it raw Serpent meat

5) Adult Spider

Location: Goblin Caves

Goblin Caves What to feed: Feed it Mandrake Roots

6) Mud Crab

Location: Greatwood Swamp

Greatwood Swamp What to feed: Feed it Black Bass

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Which class has the Beast Tamer subclass in Rune Slayer?

Only the Archer class has this subclass.

At what level does the Beast Tamer subclass unlock in Rune Slayer?

You must level up to level 30 to unlock this subclass.

Do you need the Beast Tamer subclass to tame all the pets in Rune Slayer?

No, you only require this subclass to tame a specific few pets.

