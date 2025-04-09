How to get Bentley Speed 8 in Roblox Driving Empire

Roblox Driving Empire offers its players tons of licensed cars, extensive modifications, and a vast open world in which to race. The game recently partnered with Bentley and revealed an exclusive time-limited vehicle called Bentley Speed 8. This article offers a brief guide to help those looking to unlock this vehicle by covering the free-to-play and pay-to-win methods.

Obtaining the Bentley Speed 8 in Roblox Driving Empire

Bentley Speed 8

The Bentley Speed 8 is a limited-time vehicle (Image via Roblox)

To locate the Bentley Speed 8 in the game, simply look around the spawn area, and you'll find the vehicle on display with a massive Bentley logo behind it. The limited-edition 2003 Bentley Speed 8 can also be found in the game's store in the featured section next to the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach, and it can either be obtained by spending R$4000 Robux or by $10,000,000 in-game cash.

Free-to-play method

The free-to-play way to unlock Bentley Speed 8 (Image via Roblox)

The free-to-play method simply entails driving around the enormous map inside the game and amassing cash the hard way. Players can also take part in numerous races, events, challenges, and showdowns around the city to gather cash faster. They can also look toward investing in some income boosts or a 2x money gamepass from the shop to speed up this process.

Once players have earned 10,000,000 in-game cash, they can simply head to the shop and purchase the Bentley Speed 8 with the collected cash.

Pay-to-win method

The pay-to-win way to unlock Bentley Speed 8 (Image via Roblox)

The pay-to-win method is rather straightforward and doesn't require you to do anything but spend approximately USD 50 and purchase the R$ 4,500 Robux pack. After the Robux are credited into your account, simply head to the in-game store and purchase the Bentley Speed 8 by spending R$ 4,000 Robux.

Now, after unlocking the 2003 Bentley Speed 8 through either one of these methods, you will have the vehicle in your owned vehicles menu. To drive it, click on the second button on the left side of the screen with the car icon to open the said menu, from there click on the Bentley Speed 8.

Upon doing so, the limited-time vehicle will spawn in, and you can drive it around the city and wreak havoc on the streets of Driving Empire with your sweet new ride.

FAQs about Roblox Driving Empire

How many Robux does the Bentley Speed 8 cost in Roblox Driving Empire?

The Bentley Speed 8 costs R$ 4,000 and can be purchased from the in-game store.

What is the best way to get Cash in Roblox Driving Empire?

The best way to get Cash is by completing races and free-roaming around the city.

How much cash do I need to purchase the Bentley Speed 8 in Roblox Driving Empire?

You need 10,000,000 in-game cash to obtain the vehicle for free from the in-game store.

