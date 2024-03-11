How to get Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon? 

Bepop's Vehicle is up for grabs as your ride in TMNT Battle Tycoon. It is a cruiser belonging to the iconic Bepop, a mutant warthog and long-time rival of the Ninja Turtles. This limited-edition cruiser will soon be unavailable, so fans and interested players are advised to complete the in-game challenge to obtain the exclusive Bepop's Vehicle.

This guide will help you acquire Bepop's Vehicles and provide the necessary tips to do so without grinding.

You must scavenge 50 Car Parts to acquire Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon

How to collect 50 Car Parts in TMNT Battle Tycoon?

Claim Ooze from Bepop's Cruiser interface (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Two types of Car Part Crates are scattered around the map. Go near any crate and smash it using your character's hands or a weapon. Each crate contains only one Car Part, along with some Ooze. Crates without Car Parts will only offer the latter.

Additionally, you can claim up to 1500 Ooze from the quest tab. To access the UI, tap the "QUEST" icon on the right side of the screen. After collecting a certain number of Car Parts, head to this interface to claim Ooze.

Destroy Car Part Crates to collect Car Parts (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Scavenge the map, destroy Car Part Crates, and collect 50 Car Parts. Once you have collected all the parts, Bepop's Vehicle will be unlocked. Select the "Spawn" button inside the unlocked UI to drive Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon.

Tips to remember when collecting Car Parts in TMNT Battle Tycoon

Car Part and Ooze after destroying Car Part Crate (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you're new to the game, invest Tokens (currency) in your dojo and garage. Collect generated money from the Tokens machine located outside your dojo. Use Tokens to upgrade your dojo and unlock your armory. Purchase and equip a Katana, then head to the garage.

Upgrade your skateboard and build it. Skate across the map, finding Car Part Crates to destroy and collect Car Parts. Skateboarding saves time, and Katana allows you to deal with more damage to crates.

Once you've collected enough Ooze, replace your board with an AVT. This way, you can collect Car Parts much faster and eventually unlock Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon.

Remember that other players can interrupt your scavenging and eliminate your character. Always stay on the move to evade them, and keep an eye out for yellow turtle icons. You can unlock Smoke Bombs after buying all the buttons in your dojo. Use them to stun and eliminate other players.

Features of Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon

Bepop's Vehicle (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Bepop's Vehicle boasts 200 HP and has the potential to withstand hits from TCRI and other players. While it may lack speed, the cruiser's handling and overall control make up for it. If you prefer sieging and capturing TCRI Outposts with added protection, consider using Bepop's Vehicle.

FAQs on Bepop's Vehicle in TMNT Battle Tycoon

Is Bepop's Vehicle useful in TMNT Battle Tycoon?

Yes, Bepop's Vehicle boasts a lot of HP and can protect you against projectiles such as Shurikens, Smoke Bombs, and other attack sources.

Can you use the Bepop's Vehicle inside a TCRI Outpost?

After destroying the fuse box, you can drive the car inside the base and set up a defense.

How long will it take to claim the Bepop's Vehicle?

At least an hour if you don't have any upgrades. However, with upgrades and fine weaponry, you can get the limited edition car within 20-30 minutes.

