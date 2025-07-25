How to get Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito in Brainrot Evolution

Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito is the overall eighth Secret Brainrot in Brainrot Evolution. It was introduced with the Dungeons update, which debuted the first-ever dungeon level in the simulator-style game. Not only does it offer new gear and diverse potions, but it also contains the only two methods to obtain the new Secret Brainrot.

Ad

This guide details how you can obtain new Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito in Roblox Brainrot Evolution.

Getting Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito in Brainrot Evolution

The Vault of Jupiter dungeon (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to get Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito in Brainrot Evolution. Both require you to complete the Vault of Jupiter dungeon on any difficulty, namely Easy, Normal, or Hard.

Ad

Trending

First, you can get the new Secret Brainrot as a loot from the Vault of Jupiter. Its drop rate isn't displayed on the screen, but it is considered rarer than all the other possible loot. You may not receive it even after completing the dungeon 40 to 50 times on any difficulty.

Luckily, there is another way to obtain the Brainrot. The Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito has a 1% drop rate in the Vault Crate, which you can get by completing the Vault of Jupiter. It is not a guaranteed reward for finishing the dungeon, but it has a higher drop chance than the other loot.

Ad

More about the Vault of Jupiter dungeon

The dungeon boss in the Vault of Jupiter (Image via Roblox)

You can access dungeons in Brainrot Evolution by clicking the sword icon in the bottom right corner of the game screen. As of this writing, there is a single dungeon, but more are slated to arrive in the next updates.

Ad

Dungeon difficulties are level-locked. For instance, to play Vault of Jupiter on Easy difficulty, you'll need to be at least Level 15. The chosen difficulty affects the health and damage of enemies, and also the possible loot. You get more powerful gears by completing the Hard mode dungeons (Required Level: 43+).

In Vault of Jupiter, you'll need to clear five rounds of enemies and then defeat the boss, Bisonte Giuppitur Giuppitercito, within 15 minutes. The dungeon enemies become hostile once you approach them. To increase your win chances, equip high-tier gear and pets, and consider rebirthing to improve your damage.

Ad

On any difficulty, you're given three lives for completing the Vault of Jupiter. A life is consumed when you're defeated by enemies. If all of them are consumed, you'll need to restart the dungeon.

Stats of Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito

Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito in the game (Image via Roblox)

The newest Secret Brainrot has the following stats:

Ad

+50B Health

+75T Damage

Brainrot will always be 135% stronger as your best brainrot!

Once you have obtained Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito, you can equip or unequip it from the in-game Wikipedia.

Also check: How to get Secret Characters in Brainrot Evolution

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

How do I access the Vault of Jupiter?

Accessing the Vault of Jupiter is straightforward: press the sword icon on the screen and then select the particular dungeon.

Ad

How much time is given for completing Vault of Jupiter?

You're given 15 minutes to complete the dungeon.

What are the contents of the Vault Crate?

The Vault Crate contains the Cword (50%), Cand (35%), Solar Fang (11.5%), Eclipse Blades (2.5%), and the Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito (1%).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025