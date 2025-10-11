How to get cards in Plants Vs Brainrots

Cards offer you various boosts and advantages in Plants Vs Brainrots. When placed in any of the card slots, they can boost the spawn rate of rare Brainrots, increase the damage of your plants, enhance your luck, and trigger special events. Their arrival has improved the game's collection experience, as it has incited players to obtain the best card decks.

This guide tells you the different ways to get cards in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

All methods to get cards in Plants Vs Brainrots

Collect and equip cards to get diverse perks (Image via Roblox)

Cards can be obtained from card packs in Plants Vs Brainrots. Each pack has a total of five cards, which can be of similar or different rarities. High-rarity cards, such as Legendary and Epic, have a low drop chance but they provide powerful boosts and effects.

Currently, there are four ways to obtain cards in this game:

Rebirths

Cards are a reward from Rebirth 2 onwards (Image via Roblox)

Rebirths, besides providing higher Money and Luck multipliers, also offer you card packs as rewards. You can perform a total of six Rebirths, and each requires you to have a minimum cash and certain Brainrots in your base. However, with every use of the in-game mechanic, you lose all cash, boss levels, and upgrades.

Daily rewards

The Daily Rewards (Image via Roblox)

Daily rewards are an easy way to obtain card packs in Plants Vs Brainrots. To access it, enter the door portal that leads to Central Island. You'll find a platform on the right side that lists all the available daily rewards and the grand prize.

Card packs may appear as a grand prize in the reward board. To obtain them, place all the required Brainrots on the four platforms. Note that a character cannot be reclaimed once it is placed.

You can also obtain priceless gears as daily rewards. Check our comprehensive guide to know about each gear in detail.

Brainrot Hit List event

The Brainrot Hit List event (Image via Roblox)

It is also possible to get card packs from events. The ongoing event, Brainrot Hit List, requires you to defeat certain Brainrots in exchange for rewards. The image and name of the character that needs to be eliminated are provided on a board close to NPC Tomade Torelli in Central Island.

Shop

The Shiny Card Pack (Image via Roblox)

If you want to skip the arduous grind for acquiring cards, simply buy packs from the in-game Shop. The Shiny Card Pack, currently on sale, can be bought at the following prices:

1 pack - 249 Robux

3 packs - 598 Robux

10 packs - 1699 Robux

You can also gift card packs to your friends. To do so, tap the present icon next to the Robux button associated with a pack.

How to equip cards in Plants Vs Brainrots

Rebirths unlock more card slots (Image via Roblox)

Equipping cards is a straightforward process in Plants Vs Brainrots. Head to the Player Cards station located on the right side of the spawner. Then, approach one of the slots, hold the E key on your PC, and select a card from your collection. The perk provided by the card will be activated immediately.

A single card slot is unlocked for free. To unlock the other four slots, you'll need to start rebirthing till Level 5. The addition of cards has put further importance on the Rebirth system, which underwent a few changes with the Cards Update.

Also check: 7 tips to master Plants vs Brainrots

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I merge cards?

You can merge cards at the Card Merging station located in Central Island. Remember, you must have three similar cards to merge them.

Do card benefits stack with potions?

Yes, card benefits can stack with potions. For instance, you can use a Lucky Potion and then equip the Secret Collection card to spawn more Secret Brainrots.

What is the cost of a Shiny Card Pack?

A single Shiny Card Pack costs 249 Robux in the Shop.

