How to get Crystal Wrasse in Fisch

Fisch has a wide variety of creatures one can catch and add to their inventory. Some are very easy to catch due to their abundance, while others can be quite challenging to locate. Some species, like the Crystal Wrasse, are also necessary to complete certain missions. However, it can be hard to find and catch them if you don't have adequate information about the creature.

Here's a quick guide on how finding and catching the Crystal Wrasse in the game.

Catching the Crystal Wrasse in Fisch

The fish is relatively easy to catch (Image via Roblox)

Once you gain access to the second sea in the game, you will eventually come across the Lorelei quest. The requirement to complete this quest is to catch a Crystal Wrasse and bring it back to the NPC. However, this fish cannot be caught in the second sea. To find and catch it, you must be in the first sea and travel to the Grand Reef island.

The fish is part of the Grand Reed bestiary, so you will eventually have to hunt it down if you wish to 100% the bestiary. Below, we have the list of Crystal Wrasse preferences that will further help you easily catch this Unusual rarity fish.

Rarity - Unusual

Unusual Preferred bait - Insect

Insect Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

Catching the fish will also help you complete the Grand Reef bestiary (Image via Roblox)

So, if you have a decent-enough rod and the Insect bait, simply fish at Grand Reef for some time to reel in this creature. I didn't have to wait too long before the Crystal Wrasse took the bait, and I was able to catch it. Since the fish doesn't put any negative progress speed debuff, it will be easier for players to reel it in.

How to start the Lorelei Quest

Travel to the Isle of New Beginnings to start this quest (Image via Fisch Wiki)

If you aren't aware of the right steps to begin the Lorelei Quest, here is a quick rundown of the mission. First, you must be at least Level 250 since this is the requirement to reach the second sea. Once there, head over to the Isle of New Beginnings and talk to the Lorelei NPC.

The mermaid NPC can be found at the coordinates (-365, 78, -469). She will ask you to catch a Crystal Wrasse for her, which will begin the quest. Now, travel back to the first sea, visit the Grand Reef Island, and catch the Crystal Wrasse.

Once this is done, head back to the second sea and talk with the mermaid. You will receive the Mermaid's Favor necklace for helping her out. This unique item gives you a 10% money boost for selling your catch. However, this only lasts for five minutes.

FAQs about Fisch

Where does the Crystal Wrasse spawn in Fisch?

The Crystal Wrasse spawns on Grand Reef Island.

Which bait does the Crystal Wrasse prefer in Fisch?

Crystal Wrasse prefers the Insect bait.

What is the rarity of Crystal Wrasse in Fisch?

Crystal Wrasse falls under the Unusual rarity.

