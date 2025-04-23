How to get Cursed Finger in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X has various gameplay mechanics that can enhance your units. While you can choose to equip a trait to one of them, another option is to take a risk with Cursed Fingers in the game. This item can be dangerous — if you're lucky, you'll receive a buff, but if not, your unit might end up with a debuff.

If you've decided to use Cursed Fingers, this article offers a quick guide on how to get your hands on them.

Every way to get Cursed Fingers in Anime Rangers X

You can visit the shop to purchase Cursed Fingers (Image via Roblox)

There are many ways to obtain Cursed Fingers in Anime Rangers X. The easiest is by visiting the Merchant Shop in the main lobby and spending some in-game currency to obtain one.

Merchant Shop - As mentioned earlier, you can spend some Gems at the Merchant’s Shop to acquire Cursed Fingers. If it isn’t listed in the shop menu, simply return later and wait for the shop to reset.

As mentioned earlier, you can spend some Gems at the Merchant’s Shop to acquire Cursed Fingers. If it isn’t listed in the shop menu, simply return later and wait for the shop to reset. Challenges - Another way to obtain Cursed Fingers is by completing challenges. Since you can check which challenges offer this item as a reward, you won’t have to grind aimlessly. However, note that you may not obtain Cursed Fingers on your first attempt. Therefore, we recommend continuing the grind until you secure what you're looking for.

Another way to obtain Cursed Fingers is by completing challenges. Since you can check which challenges offer this item as a reward, you won’t have to grind aimlessly. However, note that you may not obtain Cursed Fingers on your first attempt. Therefore, we recommend continuing the grind until you secure what you're looking for. Boss Event - The Boss Event presents another opportunity to acquire Cursed Fingers. Currently, the event, titled Love of the Curse, is available in the spawn area. Participating in this event gives you a chance to obtain the limited-time unit Cursed Love, as well as Cursed Fingers, among other rewards.

The Boss Event presents another opportunity to acquire Cursed Fingers. Currently, the event, titled Love of the Curse, is available in the spawn area. Participating in this event gives you a chance to obtain the limited-time unit Cursed Love, as well as Cursed Fingers, among other rewards. Purchase with Robux - If you have some money to spare, you can opt for this method. Simply click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen, browse through the available items in stock, and purchase Cursed Fingers.

How to use Cursed Fingers in the game

Visit this NPC to use the Cursed Fingers (Image via Roblox)

Once you've acquired Cursed Fingers, head to the Traits area in the main lobby. Inside, you'll find the Apply Curse NPC, who will allow you to use the item to apply either a buff or a debuff to your unit. Interact with him to open a new window where you can select a unit and then press the Curse icon.

You might get a debuff upon using this item (Image via Roblox)

Note that there is currently no way to remove a curse once it has been applied to a unit. This means that the effects of Cursed Fingers cannot be reversed, even if it lowers your unit's stats. Therefore, we recommend staying away from this gameplay mechanic unless you have multiple copies of the same character in your inventory.

FAQs about Anime Rangers X

Can you always get buffs from Cursed Fingers in Anime Rangers X?

No, you can also get debuffs upon using Cursed Fingers.

Can you remove the effects of Cursed Fingers in Anime Rangers X?

No, you can currently not remove Cursed Fingers' effects.

Can you purchase Cursed Figners from the merchant in Anime Rangers X?

Yes, the merchant sells Cursed Fingers.

