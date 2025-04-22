How to get Fire Fist (Ace) in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X has an impressive roster of characters that you can summon and use to defeat enemies in tower defense. While some of these units are relatively straightforward to obtain, others, like Fire Fist, inspired by Ace from the One Piece anime, are not so easy to get. You must go through certain hoops before you can add this unit to your deck.

This article offers a quick guide on how to obtain Fire Fist in the game and also reveals its stats for you to check out.

A brief guide to obtaining Fire Fist in Anime Rangers X

Fire Fist is a Secret rarity unit (Image via Anime Rangers X)

The biggest hurdle when trying to find Fire Fist is that the unit cannot be directly summoned using Gems or other currencies. If you wish to obtain him, you must spend a considerable amount of time in the AFK World. You can enter here by talking to the NPC in the main spawn area. She has the words "AFK WORLD" floating over her head.

Talk to this NPC to enter the AFK World (Image via Roblox)

Once inside, you cannot do anything except wait. The main goal of the AFK World is to give you Gems while you're away from the game and cannot play. The plus side is that you have a mere 0.5% chance of obtaining Fire Fist while waiting. This means you must stay patient since it will take quite some time before you can claim this Secret unit.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to increase your chances of obtaining Fire Fist from the AFK World. Hence, we recommend you stay in this game mode while you sleep or work and let it farm Gems and, if you get lucky, obtain the unit.

Stats of Fire Fist

There is only a 0.5% chance of getting Fire Fist (Image via Roblox)

Being a Secret unit that is incredibly hard to obtain, Fire Fist offers incredible stats, making it one of the best units in the game. It tops the game's tier list with its damage output, HP, range, and speed. This makes it versatile and allows you to use it in a wide variety of situations.

Below, we have the full stat list of Fire Fist for you to check out:

Attack Type - Air

Air Attack Element - Magic

Magic Element - Fire

Fire Ability - Creature Bizzare

Creature Bizzare Damage - 1500% (16,000)

1500% (16,000) Cooldown - 40 seconds

40 seconds Accuracy - 85%

Performance

Deployment cost - 1000 coins

1000 coins Spawn limit - 3 units

3 units HP - 3000

3000 Damage - 1000

1000 Cooldown - 3 seconds

3 seconds Range - 10

10 Speed - 4

Apart from this, you can also equip a Trait on him that will further improve his stats. Just make sure to get something appropriate that will help you out during combat.

FAQs about Anime Rangers X

What is the rarity of Fire Fist in Anime Rangers X?

Fire Fist falls under the Secret rarity.

Can you summon Fire Fist with Gems in Anime Rangers X?

No, you cannot summon this unit with Gems.

What is the deployment cost of Fire Fist in Anime Rangers X?

First Fist costs 1000 coins to deploy.

