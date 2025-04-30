How to get the Dragon Trident in Blox Fruits

During your time in the Second Sea, you can unlock a plethora of powerful weapons in Blox Fruits. A Dragon Trident is one of those melee weapons that you can get in the Second Sea by beating the Tide Keeper. It is a level 1475 boss enemy that poses quite a challenge. However, the effort is definitely worth it considering the powers you can gain with the Dragon Trident.

Now that you know how powerful a Dragon Trident is, you might want to acquire it as soon as possible. To help with that, here's a guide explaining everything about the Dragon Trident and how to get it.

Steps to get the Dragon Trident in Blox Fruits

The Tide Keeper (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Dragon Trident by beating a boss enemy called the Tide Keeper. You can find this enemy NPC in Forgotten Island, located in the Second Sea. This island can be found between the Snow Mountain and Hold & Cold Island. Forgotten Island is easily identifiable as it has a huge skull in front of its beach area.

Once you are on Forgotten Island, go behind the main cliff to reach a mini-island area. Here, you will find the Tide Keeper boss who drops the Dragon Trident upon being defeated. Most of the boss' attacks can be avoided by maintaining a safe distance. That said, make sure you are carrying a long-range weapon or fruit to damage the enemy from a distance.

It is recommended to be on level 1500 or above to take down this boss. This is because, after a certain period into the boss fight, the Tide Keeper will spawn a Sea Beast. You have to make sure the Tide Keeper is neutralized before the Sea Beast appears on the map. Otherwise, the fight will get extremely challenging. One thing you can do is bring along a teammate so you don't get overwhelmed by this enemy.

After beating the Tide Keeper, you will finally get your hands on the Dragon Trident. While it already has a decent damage output, you can still upgrade it using x10 Dragon Scale and x10 Leather. This will increase its damage output by 8% overall.

Also check: How to get the Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits

All Dragon Trident moves in Blox Fruits

The Sea Dragon Fury move (Image via Roblox)

Here's a list of all the moves that you can use after equipping the Dragon Trident.

Sea Dragon Fury

Requires Mastery level 150.

Allows the user to shoot a water dragon toward the opponent, dealing massive damage.

Water Dragon Shower

Requires Mastery level 350.

Allows the user to summon a rain of water dragons that deal insane AoE damage to nearby opponents.

FAQs

How do I get the Dragon Trident in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Dragon Trident by beating the Tide Keeper in this experience.

Where is the Tide Keeper in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Tide Keeper in Forgotten Island, Second Sea.

What is the maximum Mastery level with the Dragon Trident in Blox Fruits?

Level 350 is the maximum Mastery level with the Dragon Trident.

