How to get all Eagle skins in Blox Fruits

By Aniket
Modified Apr 22, 2025 12:03 GMT
Feature image of How to get all Eagle skins in Blox Fruits
Learn how to get all Eagle skins in Blox Fruits (Image via Roblox)

The Eagle Fruit is one of the equipment in Blox Fruits that has various unlockable skins. You can get the skins by paying either Robux or using the respective crafting materials at Barista, an NPC who unlocks skins. Sadly, the recipes are locked initially, as you will have to learn them from the Barista Cousin NPC in the Second and Third Seas. This is a rather expensive move because the Barista Cousin will take plenty of Berries and Fragments.

With that in mind, we have given the recipes to craft all the Eagle skins in Blox Fruits in this guide. Do check out to learn how to get all the skins and stand out from every other player on the server.

How to craft all Eagle skins in Blox Fruits

The Barista NPC (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned above, you will have to interact with the Barista NPC to unlock the Eagle skins in this Roblox title. You can find Barista in both the Second and the Third Seas in the following locations.

  • In the Second Sea, you can find the Barista NPC in the Cafe building.
  • In the Third Sea, Barista is located in one of the rooms inside the Mansion on Floating Turtle island.

Once you have met Barista, you can acquire the skins from him by using the following crafting recipes.

Velvet Eagle skin

  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Price: 99 Robux
  • Recipe: 1000 Fragments, 2 Fire Feathers, and 1 Purple Jelly Berry

Falcon

  • Rarity: Rare
  • Price: 99 Robux
  • Recipe: 1500 Fragments, 3 Fire Feathers, and 2 White Cloud Berries
Golden Moss

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Price: 149 Robux
  • Recipe: 2000 Fragments, 5 Fire Feathers, 3 Blue Icicle Berries, and 1 Yellow Star Berry

Blue Sky

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Price: 149 Robux
  • Recipe: 2000 Fragments, 5 Fire Feathers, 3 Green Toad Berries, and 1 Yellow Star Berry.

Orange Creamsicle

  • Rarity: Mythical
  • Price: 199 Robux
  • Recipe: 3000 Fragments, 8 Fire Feathers, 4 White Cloud Berries, and 1 Orange Berry.

Parrot

  • Rarity: Chromatic
  • Price: 499 Robux
Get the Eagle skin by using Robux or crafting materials (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@Kay Blox)

One of the toughest parts of unlocking the skins is gathering the recipes. To find the berries, you will have to search the bushes in all three seas. Since all the berries are a common resource, you will be able to find them easily. Apart from this, the Fire Feathers is an item dropped by the Tyrant of the Skies Raid boss. You will have to defeat this boss to get this item.

Also check: How to get and use the Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How many Eagle skins are there in Blox Fruits?

There are a total of six Eagle skins available in this experience.

Where is the Barista located in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Barista NPC inside the Cafe in the Second Sea. Moreover, you can also find this NPC in the Mansion on Floating Turtle island, Third Sea.

How much does the Parrot skin for the Eagle Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Parrot skin for 499 Robux in this game.

Aniket

Aniket

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

